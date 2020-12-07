9 Celebrities and the sentimental meanings behind their favourite pieces of jewellery The A-list clan have been showing their love through accessories…

From royal family members including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, to British TV stars Lorraine Kelly and Stacey Solomon, celebrities often pay tribute to their loved ones with special messages hidden within their jewellery.

From engravings of their children’s names, to past dates that remind them of special memories, these celebrity jewellery pieces are oh-so-sentimental. Discover all the celebrities with tribute jewellery and the meaning behind the pieces, below.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Looking for a Christmas gift? Our Kindness necklace is the perfect present

Stacey Solomon

Stacey previously revealed that she wears a silver chain featuring three round pendants in silver, gold and rose gold - each of which are engraved with her sons' names. Isn’t that adorable?

Mrs Hinch

Cleanfluencer Mrs Hinch wears her silver Tiffany & Co. necklace every day and was gifted it by Penguin after her debut book became a number one best-seller.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly was given this silver necklace from HELLO! to celebrate our #HelloToKindness movement, of which she is a supporter. Created in partnership with British jewellery brand Kit Heath, this unique Kindness necklace is a beautiful reminder to always be kind to yourself, and £5 from every purchase goes to charity. Get yours ahead of Christmas!

Plus, the next 200 people to purchase a HELLO! Kindness Necklace will get a FREE 6-month digital subscription to HELLO! Magazine worth £42.50!

HELLO! x Kit Heath Kindness necklace, £99.99, Kit Heath

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge famously wore a Personalised Charm Chain Necklace by Merci Maman to celebrate the birth of Prince George. She was spotted wearing it back in October 2013, just a few days after her son’s christening. The necklace was sent to Kate by her sister Pippa Middleton as a gift after the birth of Prince George.

Meghan Markle

Fans spotted Meghan's sentimental necklace whilst she was speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit

During an appearance at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit earlier this year, Meghan donned a necklace from New York designer Jennifer Fischer. The beautiful meaning behind this necklace has since been revealed – it features an 'A' for Archie engraved on the front, and an 'H' for Harry on the back. Aww!

Holly Willoughby

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby occasionally wears a gold necklace which appears to feature her children's initials on it. The necklace is by jewellery brand Maya Brenner, of which the Duchess of Sussex is also a fan!

MORE: Lorraine Kelly, Saira Khan & more celebrities show off their special kindness necklace – here’s how to get your hands on one

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie Wessex is another royal who is a fan of personalised jewellery, having previously been spotted wearing a necklace featuring an 'E' for her husband, an 'L' for her daughter Lady Louise Windsor and a 'J' for her son, James, Viscount Severn.

Halle Berry

In a kind tribute to her friend Kerry Washington, Halle Berry recently wore a gold necklace with a lioness pendant by Aurate New York to promote Kelly's collaboration with the jewellery brand. Taking to social media, she wrote “Rocking my sweet friend @kerrywashington’s new jewelry collab with @auratenewyork.” Aww!

MORE: Royal ladies' poignant personalised jewellery collections - from Countess Sophie to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Khloe Kardashian

Back when Khloe Kardashian welcomed her baby daughter True into the world in 2018, she was spotted wearing a ring that spelled out the name ‘True’. So sweet!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.