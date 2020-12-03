Kelly Ripa makes brutally honest beauty revelation ahead of reunion with husband Mark Consuelos The pair have been married for 22 years

Kelly Ripa is preparing for her husband Mark Consuelos' long-awaited return home and that includes some hair-raising beautification!

The couple have been apart for several months and can't wait to be back in each other's arms imminently, but before that happens the TV host had some serious body prep to do.

Kelly, 50, amused her fans when she shared a photo of a hair removal device on Instagram Stories on Wednesday and captioned it, "T-minus 2 @instasuelos," making reference to the countdown to Mark coming home.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host also added a crying with laughter emoji as she clearly found the whole beauty debacle pretty amusing.

Kelly and Mark have been separated as he films his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver and Kelly remains in New York for their three children and to record her show.

The husband and wife duo - who have been married for 22 years - have been teasing his return from Canada with a series of cute Instagram posts.

Kelly got to grips with her hair removal device

While they're used to being apart for work, the COVID-19 restrictions meant they couldn't travel back and forth to visit one another, and so instead they've been communicating virtually.

The mother-of-three opened up about missing Mark during an episode of her show and revealed that before he went away, the coronavirus lockdown had actually been the longest period of time that they had spent together in a while as a result of their work schedules.

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say.

Kelly and Mark have been teasing their reunion

"We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."

Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

We can't wait to see their happy reunion.

