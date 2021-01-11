Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy enjoys fancy dress birthday party in never-before-seen photo The Lemonade hitmaker is also mum to twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy turned nine at the beginning of January, and many of her loved ones paid tribute to her on her special day.

Among the celebratory posts on social media was an incredible picture taken from Blue's fancy dress birthday party several years ago, which had been shared on her stylist Manuel Mendez's Instagram account.

Manuel posted a photo of Blue surrounded by her friends, dressed up in a pink feather boa, pastel coloured jacket and gold headband, while clutching onto a concertina fan.

Blue's friends were also dressed up in colourful wigs and party hats at the fun event.

Alongside the picture, Manuel shared a heartfelt message for the little girl, who he has known since she was a baby, having started off working for the award-winning singer as her personal assistant.

"You are another year older. May the brightest wishes on your day shine every path of yours.

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy at her birthday party

"On this special day, I wish you all the very best, all the joy you can ever have and may you be blessed abundantly today, tomorrow and the days to come!

"May you have a fantastic birthday and much more to come… HAPPY BIRTHDAY BLUE!!!" the stylist wrote alongside the picture.

Beyoncé's children have been styled by Manuel Mendez since they were little

Manuel recently opened up about his incredible job working with Beyoncé and her children during an interview with HELLO! and sweetly likened Blue to his niece.

Manuel has a close bond with Beyoncé's children and has shared some sweet videos of them on social media over the past few years, including a recent clip of Sir dancing with his mum in the garden while filming Black is King.

Blue Ivy with her famous parents

While Rumi and Sir haven't made as many high profile appearances as their older sister, Manuel has already started putting together outfits for them too.

"I've already started in past occasions helping mom and dad with day to day outfit proposals," he said. "I would love to help curate red carpet looks as well. You will have to stay tuned and see."

