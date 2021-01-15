Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy shares concerns about grandma Tina in adorable family video The Black Parade hitmaker is a doting mum to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy well and truly stole the show in a new video posted on her grandmother Tina Lawson's Instagram account this week.

The nine-year-old appeared in a montage created by a fan to mark Tina's recent birthday, where she watched on as her grandmother got ready to jump into the sea during a family boat ride.

"Do you really know how to swim?" Blue asked Tina as she watched on from the side.

Beyoncé was then heard responding to her daughter's question, saying: "She's going to make somebody reconsider!"

Tina was then seen jumping into the sea as everyone cheered on from the side.

Blue has an incredibly close relationship with her grandmother, who often pays tribute to her on social media.

Most recently, Tina shared a video of her granddaughter showcasing her moves at a dance class.

Blue Ivy adorably shared her concerns for her grandma in a fun family video

"This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age," she wrote alongside the clip.

Blue recently celebrated her ninth birthday with her family during lockdown and no doubt had a lovely time with them at home in LA.

Blue has already achieved so much in her nine years, most recently making history as one of the youngest ever Grammy nominees for the song Brown Skin Girl, which she features in with her famous mum.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z with Blue and twins Rumi and Sir

The pre-teen's nomination was confirmed to Billboard in December, and her proud grandmother shared a sweet message for her granddaughter on Instagram shortly afterwards.

Blue was previously recognised at the Soul Train Awards, where she won an accolade for Brown Skin Girl in 2020.

Brown Skin Girl also won a BET Award in July, while in February, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The little girl also featured in Beyoncé's much-anticipated Black is King, starring alongside her famous mum, grandmother, little sister Rumi and a host of famous celebrities, including Kelly Rowland and Naomi Campbell.

Blue has a close relationship with her grandma Tina

It sounds like Blue well and truly stole the show on set too, with Naomi describing her as a "very, very lovely girl," while working with her on the video.

It isn't just the music industry that Blue has been making waves in either. The little girl also made her debut as a narrator in November for the audiobook for Matthew A Cherry's Oscar-winning film, Hair Love.

