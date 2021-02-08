Everyone is still talking about Amanda Gorman's iconic Super Bowl accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Amanda Gorman’s standout style is just as statement making as her prose, and when the renowned poet performed at Super Bowl LV, she continued to prove just that.

Amanda stunned in a Moschino dress

As the National Youth Poet Laureate stepped up to a silver microphone to recite her original poem “Chorus of the Captians” Sunday night, she stunned in a blue Moschino floral-embossed coat dress complete with embellished metallic trim from Moschino’s SS21 collection.

Amanda’s stylist, Jason Bolden, completed the look with delicate gold and diamond Mateo New York Halfmoon Hoops and a Secret Initial Ring with a detail you might have missed - her initial - “A” - right in the middle of it, encrusted in diamonds.

Amanda also wore a Mateo New York Secret Initial ring

But even though style-savvy Super Bowl watchers went wild over her shimmery dress, it was Amanda’s headband that people couldn’t stop talking about (and for good reason). The newly-cemented IMG model turned her pearl-embellished accessory into a fitting crown, wearing the pearls around her braids, which were swept up into a top bun.

It’s just the latest time we’ve swooned over her headband-turned-crown looks. It has sparked a major trend - and everyone wants in.

“Can we have @amandascgorman at every national event? Also, that jacket and headband,” one person wrote. “Where can I get Amanda Gorman’s pearl headband? #superbowl,” another person tweeted, while another Amanda fan wrote, “I want that pearl headband.”

So far, specific details haven’t been released on where Amanda got her headband, but we’re crossing our fingers that she'll design her own collection of headband/crown accessories soon. In the meantime, we found a similar pearl headband on Amazon for less than $10.

Pearl headband, $9.95, Amazon

No surprise, Amanda’s choice to wear headbands as crowns has been intentional - and incredibly meaningful. She explained the decision behind it on Twitter after a follower commented on how much she loved the look.

“At the inauguration, I truly wanted to continue the history of strong women in headbands,” she tweeted. “It was my mom who suggested I wear it horizontal with my thick braids. l highly suggest a headband crown for anyone wanting to stand taller, straighter, & prouder.”

