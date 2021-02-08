Alicia Keys' post-Super Bowl fashion risk has everyone saying the same thing The songstress appears to have a new fave trend

Alicia Keys nearly broke the internet when she popped on Instagram in a rhinestone bra over the weekend, and the songstress continued that trend as she performed after the Super Bowl Sunday night.

MORE: Alicia Keys almost broke the internet in this sizzling pre-Super Bowl sparkly look

Alicia wore a sequined Vera Wang bra for her post-Super Bowl performance

This time, the Girl Is On Fire singer took things up a notch when she rocked a sequined bra from Vera Wang’s SS21 Ready to Wear Collection paired with a white backless blazer and high-waist trousers. Her stylist Jason Bolden completed the look with silver hoop earrings, and her hairstylist Nai'vasha slicked her hair back into a sleek, high bubble ponytail.

Wearing rhinestone and sequin bras are a bit of a risk for the singer, who usually opts for casual, low-key styles, but it was a risk that paid off.

The back of the blazer came with a surprise: a peek-a-boo cut-out

Ahead of her performance at Verizon’s Big Concert for Small Business, Alicia shared a photo of the look on Instagram, which showed her leaning against a black Steinway & Sons piano and flashing a smile. “Dreaming of performing live ⁣for you!!! ⁣What city should I come to first?? ⁣Until then, meet me tonight. Check story,” she captioned it, hinting at her performance which started at 11 p.m. E.T. that night.

RELATED: Alicia Keys swears by this beauty savior - and it's under $50

Fans quickly filled the comments with cities they hoped she would tour in when it’s safe to do so, posting everything from Sao Paulo, Brazil to South Africa, and Chicago. Meanwhile, on the Vera Wang account, others raved about her ensemble. Vera Wang captioned a photo of Alicia, “@aliciakeys in Vera Wang tonight!! Alicia we love you!”

“She looks AMAZING,” one person wrote. “That woman rocks everything with beauty and class,” another replied. "That Girl is on Fire!," a follower chimed in, referencing one of Alicia's songs.

Alicia stunned when she popped up in a rhinestone bra ahead of the Super Bowl

The praise was the same when they saw Alicia strike a pose in front of an aluminum garage front wearing a rhinestone-encrusted bra and high-waist leather black trousers tied at the waist. She completed the look with a pair of gold and diamond earrings, and her hair pulled back into a low ponytail, wrapped with a silver band.

SHOP: The best Valentine's Day gifts for her

“Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot girl (explicit),” she captioned the post, referencing one of Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics. “Man I gotta get me a crystal bra,” one of her followers wrote. “Yas! You do,” Alicia responded, adding blowing kiss emojis. “Pheewwww! Queen! Wow to these pictures sis,” another chimed in.

The “Girl Is On Fire” singer’s husband, Swizz Beatz also replied, posting an emoji with a thermometer in its mouth - a fitting reaction. Both sparkly bra top looks sizzled.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.