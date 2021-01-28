Helena Christensen has been enjoying an incredible sun-soaked getaway and her latest bikini photos have caught the eye of her fans for several reasons!

The Danish supermodel, 52, showcased her unbelievably toned physique on Instagram in a cute striped, two-piece - but it was her many tattoos which caused a stir.

In the photos, Helena looked natural as she posed in the waves with a beautiful backdrop. One image saw her lifting her arms and placing her hands in her hair, and she showed off her many inkings.

WATCH: Helena Christensen wows in red hot swimsuit for very chilly swim

Helena’s arms had a series of tattoos up them from stars, to flowers and numerous other natural-inspired markings.

Her fans loved her look, but some of them were left less than impressed.

"You are amazing. But the tatoo [sic] is too much," wrote one fan, to which Helena quickly commented back: "Thank god there's only 9 of them then."

The follower was left a little sheepish and responded: "Oops," before lavishing Helena with more praise for being "natural" and "perfect".

Helena's fans didn't know she had so many tattoos

The star certainly looks at home in the lush surroundings with it’s stunning sunsets, white sands and blue waters.

She's shared numerous photos of her vacation away from her home in the Catskills, NY, where she has spent most of her time during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The mountainous retreat has garnered huge praise from her fans who adore her quirky sense of style and decor.

She's been soaking up the sun

Helena has been fortunate enough to be able to be with some of her loved ones, including her son, Mingus, during the lockdowns.

On New Years Eve she gave thanks with a heartfelt message. "This year made me grateful as well," she wrote on Instagram. "For all the time I got to spend with my son, for how much more immersed in nature I was.

Helena's location looks stunning

"For discovering how much kindness there is in people, for not feeling lonely being so much alone, for my little close group of awesome friends, for my beautiful family and mostly, for my mom who takes such amazing care of my sweet dad.

"2021 please bring health and mental wealth to us crazy people on earth. We might have been physically distanced this year but somehow we are so much closer."

