Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber's athleisure wardrobe has one pandemic staple we all need 

It’s no secret that Kaia Gerber has a thing for leggings.

Just about every time Cindy Crawford’s 19-year-old daughter has been spotted out over the last several months, she’s been wearing a different pair of leggings, either with a statement t-shirt, a cozy sweater, or a matching sports bra post-workout. We've loved every look - and we don't blame her.

Leggings are versatile, you can throw them on with trainers or booties depending on the texture, and they're the perfect pandemic staple. It turns out Kaia has a particular love for Gymshark leggings, and over the last couple of months, she hasn’t been able to stop wearing them.

It was no different as Kaia stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday and walked her dog wearing a pair of Gymshark Adapt Marl Seamless leggings. She paired the leggings with another cute, comfy look - a Billabong white and black fleece pullover, UGG booties in a chestnut hue, a black face mask, and black sunglasses.

It was the latest time Kaia was spotted wearing her gray Gymshark leggings, after rocking them last month too to a workout class in LA on Jan. 23. The leggings have a flattering high-waist fit and a seamless fabric that not only makes them comfortable, but breathable. The best part is they’re less than $60.

We found out where to shop Kaia’s leggings, Billabong pullover, and UGG booties below.

Gymshark Adapt Marl Seamless Leggings, $55, Gymshark

Billabong Fleece Pullover, $69.95, Billabong

UGG chestnut booties, $139.95, Zappos

Kaia has also stepped out in Gymshark’s Adapt Ombre Seamless Leggings, which also has a budget-friendly price tag of $60. The leggings have an ombre dip dye and a high-waist fit too - another leggings trend the fashionista seems to love. She stepped out in them on Jan. 22 as she enjoyed a post-workout coffee break.

Pre-pandemic, Kaia was hitting runways all over the world and making our jaws drop as she stepped out in high-fashion street style looks we could only dream of having in our closets. She still wows us with her off-duty stylings, but now that she’s added more pandemic athleisure looks to the mix, we’re keeping an eye on her for athleisure inspo too.

