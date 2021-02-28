Amanda Holden thrills fans with stunning selfie with lookalike daughters The BGT star shared the family photo on Instagram

Amanda Holden shared a lovely new family photo at the weekend.

The 50-year-old beauty posted the snapshot to Instagram and it showed her in the foreground, wearing a green V-neck top, baseball cap, and sunglasses as she smiled at the camera.

Next to Amanda was her youngest daughter Hollie, nine, wearing a striped top and a pink-and-white bike helmet.

Amanda's older daughter Alexa, who is 15, stood behind them and gazed into the camera.

The Britain's Got Talent judge captioned the adorable image: "My #girlies and me [heart emoji]. Roll on #june." She finished the post with sunshine and daisy emojis.

Amanda's followers were quick to respond to the photo, sharing their love for the gorgeous picture.

Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson commented: "Stunning all of you xxx."

Other fans added: "Gorgeous trio," "Beautiful girls," and: "Gorgeous family!"

Amanda and husband Chris tied the knot in 2008

Amanda shares her daughters with husband Chris Hughes, a record producer.

The pair tied the knot in 2008 in Somerset, with a ceremony at St Margaret's Church followed by a reception at luxe members club Babington House.

Last weekend, doting mum Amanda shared a video with Hollie which showed her and the youngster playing in their garden.

Hollie showed off her football skills in the clip, with her mum acting as the goalkeeper while Hollie took a penalty shot.

The couple are doting parents to their two children

The nine-year-old managed to angle the football through her mum's legs before their pet dog Rudie went after it.

"Recreating @gylfisig23 penalty from last night #coyb @everton #10," wrote Amanda, referring to the Everton vs. Liverpool match the previous night.

Fans were surprised by the little girl's choice of footwear for playing football, however.

Instead of football boots or even trainers, Hollie ran towards the ball in a pair of black and white wellies. "I feel like it’s the wellies that make this," commented one follower, while a second joked: "Give it some wellie. Literally x".

