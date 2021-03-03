We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon was dressed to the nines for work on Tuesday. Although the Love Actually actress didn't reveal what she was filming, she looked stunning as she modelled a black fitted midi dress on her Instagram Stories – and we think we've tracked it down.

With two delicate spaghetti straps leading over her shoulders, a low back and a figure-hugging silhouette, Martine's dress appears to be the 'Shiloh' midi from ALIX NYC.

Adding to her glamorous look, the 44-year-old paired her frock with dark smokey eyes and glowing skin, while her dark hair was pulled away from her face in a high ponytail.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The unbelievable story behind how Martine McCutcheon landed Love Actually role

In a boomerang video taken in what looks like her kitchen, Martine showed off her black slip-on heels and chunky silver earrings.

"Working today," she simply captioned the first clip, before adding: "We all like a little pose up by the kettle in our tea break right?"

The Love Actually actress posed in her stunning black dress

The Masked Singer star also knows how to nail casual off-duty style – just look at her mirror selfie last week for proof.

The actress posed in a pair of figure-hugging skinny jeans and a chic leather jacket with a faux fur collar.

Shiloh black strappy dress, £195, ALIX NYC @ Net-A-Porter

She dressed her light blue denim down with a pair of funky Vans trainers and wore her glossy brunette locks down loose.

Updating her fans on her life, Martine wrote: "Running about today... A mixture of work and everyday bits and bobs... Excited to be busy! I’ve been out already and it seems a lot busier out there... Going to turn my music up in the car and sing out load to some of my fave tunes! I fancy a bit of Guilty by Babs & Barry today!"

Martine kept her beauty glamorous with a dark smokey eye

Her fans rushed to compliment Martine on her "gorgeous" outfit of the day. One said: "I have leg envy!!" while another asked: "Can I ask what fitness regime you have been doing please x". Plenty more followers chimed in, agreeing: "I was thinking the same".

