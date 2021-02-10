Amy Robach left fans in a tizzy on Tuesday when she wore the most spectacular snakeskin skirt from French Connection.

Rocking the striking piece with a pair of slinky red heels and a bright red top that really made her look pop, the Good Morning America presenter showcased her look on Instagram, much to the delight of her followers.

"Double vision - fun skirt to walk in - not so easy to sit in on stools @robinrobertsgma," the star hilariously quipped, adding: "Repost from @jls_style using repost_now_app - @ajrobach wears @veronicabeard top and @frenchconnection snakeskin printed skirt. Heels by @prada. Hoops by @bonheur_jewelry."

Amy stunned fans

It didn’t take long for gushing comments to rack up beneath Amy's post.

"Those calves," wrote one social media user.

"Just love your outfit and hair," added another, with a third saying: "Always stunning."

It's not the first time this month that the 48-year-old has floored fans with her impeccable sense of style.

Earlier in the week, the star shared a gym selfie

Last week, the presenter wowed again when she wore a beautiful butterscotch dress by ALC.

Featuring a smocked trim at the neck, waist and cuffs with long blouson sleeves, and delicate shimmering detail throughout, Amy's fans went wild for her daring morning look.

The mini length especially caused a stir among her followers, with one commenting: "Legs! OMG!" Another said: "Legs and feet are beautiful." A third added: "Leggy beauty." And a fourth wrote: "Love the dress. Amazing legs!"

It's no wonder that Amy has such a flawless physique, the mother-of-two often shares gym selfies with her followers, proving that she's dedicated to her fitness regime.

On Monday, she could be seen posing up a storm next to a row of treadmills.

Showing off her trim physique, Amy wrote: "I’ve decided I have a windchill limit on outdoor running - not running when it feels like 20 degrees or below - so today I’m actually grateful for the treadmill - got 3 miles in and actually worked up a sweat listening to #theguestlist - it’s getting sooooo good!"

