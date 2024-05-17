Rihanna looks unreal in sheer dress and leather blazer for intimate family occasion

Rihanna looked amazing in a sheer black ensemble when she joined her partner ASAP Rocky to celebrate her little brother's graduation.

The Fenty entrepreneur, 36, amazed onlookers with her super chic look as the couple emerged from Mamo Italian restaurant in New York City following an intimate family dinner.

The Umbrella singer looked unbelievable in her chic and sophisticated outfit, teaming a completely sheer dress with a fitted leather blazer.

The statement slip dress boasted a subtle satin ruffle hem and was perfectly paired with sheer stockings and pointed-toe stilettos.

The Bajan beauty carried her essentials in a boxy leather bag with quilted detailing, adding an edge to her evening attire.

© WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Rihanna was spotted celebrating her brother's graduation in NYC with parter ASAP Rocky

A sparkling diamond necklace adorned her neck while glittering rings offset her punky manicure.

Styling her blonde tresses in a long, sleek style, Rihanna opted for a dramatic beauty aesthetic comprising matte, heavily lined taupe lips and a liberal amount of cheekbone-enhancing bronzer. Stunning!

© WavyPeter / SplashNews.com The Diamonds singer looked amazing in a sheer dress and fitted leather blazer

Rihanna has two younger brothers, Rorrey and Rajad, as well as three half-siblings from her father's previous relationships: sisters Samantha and Kandy and brother Jamie.

Rihanna's family celebrations

Riri's stylish outing comes after she marked her son RZA's second birthday in style this week.

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky threw an amazing party for son RZA's second birthday earlier this week

The superstar and ASAP Rocky hired out the Color Factory in NYC, a family-friendly art museum featuring a host of interactive exhibitions.

It’s safe to say that no expenses were spared throwing the bash, which also saw the couple's youngest son Riot Rose steal the show in a series of sweet family portraits.

© Instagram The showbiz couple hired out the Color Factory museum in NYC

Rihanna was dressed in a fur coat with a matching metallic top and wide-legged jeans, while ASAP opted for a coordinating look in a blue button-down and loose denim.

Parts of the museum had been customized for RZA, including a falling sprinkle bench dubbed 'RZA Way'.

Guests were seen carrying cards with the youngster's face emblazoned on them as they mingled around the sprinkle pool.

© Instagram The couple's love story began in 2019

Riri and ASAP Rocky became an item in late 2019, with the singer admitting they connected over their creative visions and love of fashion.

The Diamonds singer shocked the world when she debuted during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last February, shortly after giving birth to her first son, RZA, in May 2022.