Rihanna rocks corseted mini dress and incredible transformed hair

Rihanna looked incredible when she was spotted in Paris on Friday supporting her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The 'Diamonds' singer, 36, arrived at the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in style.

© Getty Rihanna attended the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage catwalk

Rihanna dazzled in a white ribbed mini dress that skimmed her figure nicely and had two pieces of fabric that came down from the skirt to look like suspenders.

The textured mini dress was paired with unusual layers - a khaki jacket that had a charcoal grey distressed layer to look like a hoodie and a burgundy fur-adorned bomber over the top.

The 'Work' singer wore a pair of white pointed-toe heels with unusual wraparound studded straps and a pair of oversized red shades. She also stacked silver earrings and necklaces.

The star of the show, as ever, was Rihanna's hair and makeup. The mother-of-two rocked dark brunette locks which were styled poker straight with a side part and a sweeping side fringe which had been enhanced by cool-toned blonde streaky highlights.

Her makeup look was flawless. She no doubt used products from her own line, Fenty, to create a flawless base, winged eyeliner, and bold dark brown lip.

The star was seen front row of the catwalk show and took pictures of the catwalk models.

Rihanna's recent appearances

© Leon Bennett Rihanna wore a red leather ensemble

The singing superstar was last seen at LA front and center at an event of her own. Rihanna hosted the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles launch party at Nya Studios where she looked knockout in a red ensemble.

© Getty Rihanna launched Fenty Hair

The mother of RZA and Riot opted for a straight-cut strappy leather dress with a matching oversized bomber and red stilettos.

© Getty Rihanna's makeup was pristine

She dazzled with dazzling diamond jewels with red stones and rocked natural honey-toned curls. Her makeup look was pristine with a brown-toned red lip and light shimmery eyes.

A trip to NYC

The musician and her rapper beau were seen in New York City in May wearing a slew of fabulous outfits.

Rihanna was seen getting into a cab with A$AP Rocky wearing an unusual red thigh-split dress with sheer tulle sleeves and a top emblazoned with white lettering. The star also popped on a red lip and wore her hair in a straight platinum blonde style.

© Getty Rihanna and ASAP Rocky jetted off to New York

Three days later the pair were seen leaving a restaurant - Rihanna in a sheer black chiffon dress and leather blazer, the 'Am I Dreaming' rapper in a aqua blue suit.