Stacey Solomon announces unexpected fashion news after house move

Stacey Solomon has enjoyed a milestone month, moving into her dream family home with fiancé Joe Swash and her children Rex, Leighton and Zachary. And the Loose Women presenter has just announced even more exciting news with her fans, revealing that she's collaborated with In The Style to create her very first clothing collection!

The 31-year-old star staged a stunning photoshoot from the grounds of her new home, transforming 'Pickle Cottage' into a floral wonderland to celebrate her big announcement.

Modelling her pretty pastel designs, Stacey excitedly held a balloon aloft as she posed in front of her Tudor property.

The gorgeous wooden archway in her garden – which she recently confessed was her new dream wedding venue – was decked out with vibrant yellow flowers and beautiful green foliage, and her front door was given a matching makeover.

Fans will be surprised to learn that Stacey has been secretly working with In The Style for months, creating a collection of fresh spring designs that reflect her down-to-earth personal style, all while juggling her house move and media appearances.

Stacey has landed her first In The Style clothing collection

The new collection is set to drop in April 2021 and will be an all-inclusive range with sizes ranging from 4 to 28, as well as including both petite and tall options.

Stacey enthused: "I'm so excited to be working with In The Style on my new collection. I've loved the brand for a long time and everything they stand for. I've enjoyed the design process and creating all the prints and shapes.

The Loose Women star posed in front of her new home

"I am really excited for everyone to see what we've created, an inclusive range was really important to me so we've made sure there really is something for everyone!

"With spring finally here and better times ahead, I'm looking forward to brightening up my wardrobe and I can't wait for it to launch later this month."

The Stacey Solomon x In The Style collection will launch 27 April 2021.

