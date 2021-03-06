We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon is a huge fan of Lorna Luxe's In The Style collection, and she just donned the dreamiest co-ord by the brand. Making a surprise appearance on BBC's Saturday Kitchen, the TV star stunned in an all-pink look, teaming a slouch neck bodysuit with a matching pink mini skirt.

Stacey shared a stylish snap on Instagram

Modelling a loosely curled half-up-half-down hairstyle complete with natural and dewy makeup, Stacey was certainly a vision in pink – and her latest outfit is available to shop.

Sold separately, you can recreate the entire look for £53. Our advice is to act quick, this pastel two-piece is already flying off of the shelves and after Stacey's TV appearance, we predict a sellout!

Pink Turtleneck Bodysuit, £25, In The Style

Retailing at £25, Stacey's fitted bodysuit features a high neck and long sleeves. A wardrobe staple perfect for spring, this bubblegum number can be paired with everything from high-waisted jeans and box-fresh trainers to pencil skirts and heels.

Mini Skirt, £28, In The Style

As for the matching mini skirt, it's priced at £28 and has a luxurious textured finish.

Stacey regularly wows with her on-screen looks, but there's one outfit in particular that fans are no doubt dying to see. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! the Loose Women star recently opened up about the dress she hopes to sashay down the aisle in when she marries her fiancé Joe Swash this summer.

"Because of lockdown and restrictions, I haven't been able to have any fittings," Stacey said. "I've been speaking to a lady who makes dresses and I've sent her my measurements. I've been sending her ideas, but that's all I can do for now. When we're allowed to go in for fittings, I'll try on different shapes."

"I do think I'd like capped sleeves and a lot of tulle, I don't like thick material, and I'd want something fitted but not corseted like Bridgerton, although I am obsessed with Bridgerton!"

"I'm also obsessed with the brand Berta. Everything's made out of glitter. I don't want the dress to be all glittery, but I definitely want sparkle!"

