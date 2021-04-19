Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS launch is so perfect for summer you’ll want every piece in it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kim Kardashian is getting loungewear and intimates loving-fashionistas ready for summer with a sizzling new SKIMS drop.

The brand’s updated Summer Mesh collection launches Tuesday, and it’s filled with pieces that have soft and stretchy, sheer mesh layers that contour every curve.

Kim stunned in several pieces from SKIMS new summer mesh collection in the bone colorway

The undergarments are lightweight, breathable, and perfect for warmer weather.

SKIMS first launched its Summer Mesh collection last May, and this time it's back in nine styles: the triangle bralette, brief, thong, high neck tank dress, scoop bralette, mock neck bodysuit, short, t-shirt, and mesh hoodie.

It’s available in sizes XXS-4X, and there are five colorways to choose from: the brand’s staple Sienna, Bone, Jasper, Onyx, and a hue never sen before - the new latte swirl.

SKIMS is launching a new Latte Swirl colorway with the updated Summer Mesh collection

The SKIMS mogul has modeled several pieces on Instagram for the brand’s campaign in the past week, and stunned in the Summer Mesh Mock Neck Bodysuit, Hoodie, Short, and Brief in Onyx in one video shot at night in a desert.

Kim also rocked the Summer Mesh Triangle Bralette, T-Shirt, Brief and Thong in Latte Swirl in another clip, and sported the Summer Mesh Scoop Bralette, T-Shirt, Dress, and Brief in Bone with over the knee slouchy white boots in a separate post.

We loved Kim’s look and tracked down the pieces, and another one of our faves - the Summer Mesh hoodie in Latte swirl on SKIMS. You can also shop pieces from the SKIMS summer mesh collection on Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter.

Summer Mesh Scoop Bralette, $38, SKIMS

Summer Mesh Scoop T-Shirt, $48, SKIMS

Summer Mesh Scoop High Tank Dress, $72, SKIMS

Summer Mesh Brief, $24, SKIMS

Summer Mesh Hoodie, $78, SKIMS

It’s proof that you can wear the undergarments in separates at home or put several on together to create a sheer (but still covered) look if you want to wear them out too.

The latest SKIMS collection drop comes on the heels of the restock of the brand's popular seamless masks - which hit the site and Nordstrom earlier this month.

The new drop launches on Tuesday at 9 a.m PST./12 p.m. ET on SKIMS, and given how quickly the collections sell out, it’s best to grab the pieces you want as soon as possible.

