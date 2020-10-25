Adele breaks silence on weight loss transformation with the best response The Hello hitmaker has lost seven stone after transforming her lifestyle

Adele has been working hard over the last few years, transforming her lifestyle and shedding an incredible seven stone in the process.

MORE: Adele reveals the secret behind her incredible transformation

And until now, the Hello hitmaker had chosen to stay silent on her slimmed-down figure.

However, as she hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend, the mother-of-one made a joke about her weight loss.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Adele impresses with her American accent

"I know I look really, really different since last time you saw me," she said as she took to the stage.

"But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions… I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose."

SEE MORE: Inside Adele's 7.7million Beverly Hills home

READ: Adele looks incredible in a bikini as she poses inside her garden in LA

Adele is said to have lost her weight after changing her diet and working out regularly, and also followed a green juice diet in the early stages of her weight loss journey.

Adele has lost an impressive seven stone

Her former personal trainer previously revealed the secret behind her incredible transformation during an appearance on Lorraine.

"She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," Camila Goodis confirmed. "It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

MORE: Adele's huge change following 7st weight loss

MORE: Adele's transformation inspired her famous friend who wants to know her diet secrets

On working with the star, she added: "When she came for a workout I didn't know it was her and when she left, I thought: 'Oh it looks a little bit like Adele. She looks amazing – she's changed her lifestyle and diet."

DISCOVER: Inside Adele's seven stone weight loss transformation

She further added that Adele had likely given up processed food, fizzy drinks and sugar. It is now thought the singer is training with US trainer Dalton Wong, who has worked with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence in the past.

The Hello hitmaker has transformed her lifestyle

Adele is notoriously private and has been staying at her home in Beverly Hills with her young son Angelo during the pandemic.

Adele inside her garden in Beverly Hills

The singer has occasionally shared photos of herself on Instagram over the past few months, including a recent snapshot of herself wearing a bikini top, revealing her toned abs.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.