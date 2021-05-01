Christine Lampard is super chic in skinny jeans for romantic outing The Loose Women star left newborn son Freddie at home

Christine Lampard enjoyed a break from parenting duties for a romantic lunch date with her husband Frank on Friday.

The Loose Women star looked gorgeous in a pair of black skinny jeans and checked blazer, which she teamed with a crisp white shirt and black, knee-high boots.

Christine and Frank left their newborn son Freddie – who was born in March – and their daughter Patricia, two, at home while they dined at upmarket 45 Park Lane.

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, both Christine and Frank cut stylish figures as they waited outside the hotel. Christine wore her raven locks in long, loose waves and toted a leather chain-detail handbag in her left hand.

Frank, meanwhile, looked dapper in a slim-fitting coat, black polo shirt and dark jeans.

It was only last week that the couple were spotted enjoying another lunch date, this time at the Blue Bird Cafe in west London.

Christine and Frank enjoyed another date without their kids at the Blue Bird Cafe

Wearing a similar ensemble, Christine looked gorgeous once again in a pretty white blouse and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Mum-of-two Christine surprised followers in March after revealing that she had welcomed her second child. The star posed for an Instagram snap from hospital, cuddling her baby boy as she breastfed him.

"Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard," she wrote.

Christine and Frank welcomed Freddie in March

It was only in January that Christine, who is also the proud mum to stepdaughters Luna and Isla, announced her pregnancy.

Alongside a snap showing her cradling her baby bump, she told fans: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

"It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

