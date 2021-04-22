New mum Christine Lampard spotted in uncharacteristically casual look The presenter looked laid-back for the outing

Christine Lampard looked casual on Tuesday as she was spotted in Chelsea, heading to the gym for a workout.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the Loose Women presenter could be seen wearing a pair of black Nike leggings along with a matching hoodie, finishing off her outfit with some grey trainers and a black Saint Laurent cross-body bag.

She styled her brunette locks in a laid-back updo and wore a black mask during her trip, ensuring she was keeping safe while out and about. Christine could even be seen applying some hand sanitiser ahead of her workout.

Her relaxed ensemble is a big change from her glamourous on-screen looks, but we are loving the star's off-duty style!

Her outing comes just a few weeks after she welcomed her baby boy Freddie into the world. Christine shares her two children, Patricia and Freddie, with husband Frank Lampard.

The former professional footballer is also a doting father to two girls, Luna and Isla, from his past relationship with Elen Rivas.

The star welcomed her baby boy Freddie in March

The TV host took to Instagram to share the first photo of Freddie, writing: "Let us introduce you to our newest addition…Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard!

"We are completely in love @franklampard."

The couple confirmed their second pregnancy in a heartwarming post back in January. Christine shared a beautiful snap of her cradling her baby bump, and wrote: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!"

Christine looked gorgeous as she cradled her baby bump

The couple were recently spotted enjoying a day off from their parenting duties, as they took a romantic outing to west London.

They appeared to be in great spirits whilst dining al fresco at the gorgeous Blue Bird Café, as they sipped on some refreshing beverages.

Christine sported a chic white blouse and a pair of oversized sunglasses for the date, and looked as lovely as ever as she enjoyed some downtime with her husband.

