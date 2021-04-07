Christine Lampard looks fresh-faced for family stroll with newborn son Freddie The Loose Women star welcomed her second child in March

Christine Lampard was joined by her husband Frank and their two children for a leisurely family stroll in a London park on Wednesday.

The Loose Women star showed no signs of sleepless nights and looked fresh-faced as she enjoyed a walk outside with her newborn son Freddie strapped to her chest in a baby carrier.

MORE: Inside Christine and Frank's £10m mansion where they're raising second baby

In photos obtained by Mail Online, Christine, Frank and their daughter Patricia, two, are all wrapped up in warm coats to protect themselves against the icy breeze.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard opens up about her surprise pregnancy

Christine added a pair of black boots and had one hand affectionately around her son, while the other clutched a hot beverage.

The mum-of-two surprised followers last month after revealing that she had welcomed her second child. Christine, 42, posed for an Instagram snap from hospital, cuddling her baby boy as she breastfed him.

"Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard," she wrote.

MORE: All the photos from Christine and Frank's magical winter wonderland wedding

MORE: Frank Lampard makes rare comment about marriage to Christine

Christine gave birth to son Freddie in March

It was only in January that Christine, who is also the proud mum to stepdaughters Luna and Isla, announced her pregnancy.

Alongside a snap showing her cradling her baby bump, she remarked: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

"It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

During an appearance on Loose Women, the TV star also seemed to hint that she was due in April as she said: "I am sort of thinking ahead to April and what will happen at that point. Hopefully, the world will be a much better place. Ideally, I would like Frank alongside me, I don't want to do that on my own, and lots of women did have to do that the first time around."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.