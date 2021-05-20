Victoria Beckham is boss lady chic in her backless top and trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham gave fans a glimpse at what she wears for a day at the office on Thursday, and it's just as chic as we expected!

The star looked beautiful in a fitted backless top and camel pleated skirt, finished with bold neon heels and her signature smokey makeup.

READ: Victoria Beckham's whopping 14 engagement rings are too beautiful for words

She also posted a shot of the look on her Stories, writing: "In virtual conversation with @alexanderfury for @financialtimeslive FT Business of Luxury Summit today!"

Victoria looked beautiful in her backless top and midi skirt

She added on her main post: "Hard day at the office @davidgardner @davidbeckham #9to5."

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares first peek inside Harper's bedroom – and it may surprise you

Loading the player...



WATCH: Victoria reveals David's sweet new role in her career

No doubt Victoria's outfit is from her own luxury label - perhaps even a sneak peek at what's to come from her next collection. If you want to get the VB look right now, there are plenty of similar options at ASOS.

As usual, the designer has been inspiring her followers with lots of outfits lately, and wowed in a gorgeous silk slip skirt at the weekend.



Posing in her beautiful office

Victoria looked fierce as ever as she posed on the grand staircase in her £31million London home, standing sideways on a step to fully show off her new "favourite" skirt.

Captioning her power-stance photo, Victoria wrote: "My new favourite skirt (and full winter coat) for Friday night!"

Victoria looked gorgeous in her silk slip skirt

Fans were quick to applaud her outfit, with one commenting: "Favourite skirt, hottest woman, love you!" A second said: "Always so chic. Gorgeous!" A third added: "You always look amazing," and a fourth wrote: "You look absolutely lovely like you always do."

Last week, Victoria revealed a new ruffle blouse she has added to her collection, which looks very similar to the Duchess of Cambridge's cream Whistles number she famously wore for her engagement photoshoot back in 2010.

Victoria's elegant number is cream with bold detail at the centre and features a Princess-Diana style pie-crust neckline, which are everywhere right now. We can't wait to see what she launches next!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.