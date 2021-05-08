Candice Brown wows in ravishing red Victoria Beckham dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown wowed fans on Saturday morning after she stepped out in a vibrant red look for the latest episode of Ainsley's Food We Love. Donning a designer dress from Victoria Beckham's collection, the TV star accessorised her ensemble with black stilettos and gold hooped earrings.

Candice shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram

Wearing her blonde ombre locks in a low ponytail framed with loosely hanging curls, Candice rocked a gold metallic eyeshadow alongside rosy blusher and a bold berry lipstick to match – so glam!

Choosing a glossy shirtdress for her TV appearance, fans can shop Candice's designer outfit in the MyTheresa sale. Reduced by 30%, the brand is selling VB's signature style for £1,074. Crafted from lightweight silk, it's cut to a fluid silhouette with long ties that drape down from the waist.

Victoria Beckham Shirt Dress, £1,074, MyTheresa

Looking for something less pricey? Whistles is selling a near-identical version for £47.

A desk-to-daywear staple, this smock dress has all the hallmarks of a classic shirt style. Featuring a tie belt and button-through front, this uber flattering frock would look so chic teamed with knee-high boots.

Shirt Dress, £47, Whistles

It's even received glowing reviews from customers, with one writing: "Dress is pure class, great fit too! Thank you Whistles. Great price!"

Another commented: "Usually I don't wear red (not my colour). But this garment suited me surprisingly well. And it's cheerful."

Dressed by her personal stylist Danielle Ward, the fashionista revealed on Instagram that Candice's earrings were from Astrid and Miyu. Sharing a snap of the star, she captioned it: "Utterly obsessed with this red on you tbh – @candicebrown in @victoriabeckham via @hurr. @astridandmiyu hoops. @deandavidson bracelet."

We reckon the GBBO star is wearing the label's classic chunky hoops – which also come in rose gold and silver – and retail at £59.

