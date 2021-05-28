Wendy Williams has the most impressive skirt as she makes big announcement Wow!

Wendy Williams had a big announcement to make on Friday – and she did so in the most incredible skirt.

The television host announced that she would soon be having a live audience back in for filming of The Wendy Williams Show.

She also paid tribute to the staff members who filled in for the audience during the past nine months.

WATCH: Wendy Williams films inside beautiful NYC apartment

"Huge thank you to my Wendy staffers for stepping in as my co-hosts for 9 months!" she wrote. "Special thank you to Cynthia. Can't wait to have you all back on Tuesday!"

The star also uploaded a picture of herself with her staffers, and she was wearing the most eye-catching pink skirt.

The stylish item was almost the size of her entire stage, as it looked like all the staff members in the snap could easily have fitted underneath it with room to spare!

"I love this skirt," enthused one fan, while another questioned: "What in the Gone with the Wind crinoline is going on?"

A third joked: "Me when I wear something loose to hide my snacks at the movie theater."

The star's skirt was epic!

One fan paid tribute to Wendy's staff, writing: "It was fun having them as your audience, because most (if not all) of them are BTS, now we know who they are and what they do."

The popular talk show host suffers from the debilitating condition, lymphedema, and last week she posted a painful-looking photo of her foot on Instagram.

Wendy urged fans to join Team Wendy Williams for her run/walk to fight lymphatic diseases and then shared the hard-to-look-at snapshot.

"My Dr Laure is the French lady who's helping me live with lymphedema," Wendy wrote. "She scrubs & understands my disease is not curable only manageable."

She then added: "Oh yes I'm wearing a sequin dress why not?!" making reference to the glitzy green outfit she was sporting.

The star was thrilled to make the announcement

Her fans were quick to comment and called Wendy an "inspiration" for being so open about her condition which causes the swelling of the upper and lower limbs.

It was in 2019 when Wendy addressed her lymphedema when discussing paparazzi photos of her swollen legs.

She spoke out on The Wendy Williams Show and said: "It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine — and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all. It’s lymphedema. I’ve got it under control."

The star also suffers from Graves' diseases which is an autoimmne condition charactarised by an overactive thyroid.

