Wendy Williams displays endless legs in daring thigh-split dress

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wendy Williams didn't let a broken chair distract from her incredible outfit on Thursday's The Wendy Williams Show.

The talk show host looked phenomenal rocking a daring, double thigh split, black knit dress by Dion Lee, which displayed Wendy's endless legs to perfection.

MORE: Wendy Williams reveals major change in appearance

Sharing a clip on Instagram of the opening of the episode, Wendy faced disaster when her "throne" broke and needed to be replaced by her "Prince chair".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Wendy Williams films inside beautiful NYC apartment

As Wendy stood up to allow the stage crew to rectify the problem, her frock could be seen in all its glory!

Featuring a body-hugging fit on the top with sheer panels through the centre, elongated sleeves and a loose skirt with splits at the front, Wendy's dress completely stole the show.

MORE: Wendy Williams' $15k a month home after split from husband is so boujee

READ: Wendy Williams opens up about the importance of tolerating her son's father

Wendy looked amazing in her Dion Lee dress

Wendy often dazzles fans with her figure-hugging ensembles and last month she sparked a huge reaction after turning up to her talk show in a body-skimming faux denim dress – which featured an eye-catching twist.

The 56-year-old looked incredible rocking a shirt dress by Thebe Magugu, which gave the illusion of denim but is made from 100 per cent cotton.

Wendy's dress stole the show despite her broken chair drama

Featuring a shirt collar, two patch pockets on the chest and a matching belt to cinch in the waist, the dress also has intricate lace detailing on part of the sleeves and flares out from the back for a longer, flowing hemline.

MORE: 23 celebrity splits that happened during lockdown

Thebe Magugu Shirt Dress, $1,182, 24S.com

SHOP NOW

Fans went wild over Wendy's curve-hugging frock, with one gushing: "The way that outfit perfectly fits her," followed by heart eyes emojis.

A second wrote: "Wendy you look fabulous!" A third added: "Girl that dress is on fire!" And a fourth said: "Your dress is beautiful!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.