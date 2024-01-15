Oti Mabuse wows in sequin thigh-split dress for TV return after giving birth

Oti Mabuse looked nothing short of fabulous on Sunday evening as she returned to the silver screen for Dancing on Ice wearing a black, body-contouring dress.

In photos shared to Instagram, the former professional dancer posed up a storm in a one-shoulder sequined dress complete with a ginormous bow, a scintillating thigh-split and ruched detailing around the waist.

© Shutterstock Oti looked sensational in her sequin dress

Oti, who recently welcomed a baby daughter with her husband Marius Iepure, completed her bewitching outfit with a pair of strappy sandals and some sparkling diamante earrings. As for her hair and makeup, the 33-year-old styled her raven locks in a playful updo and highlighted her sculpted features with luminous pops of highlighter and a creamy, nude lip. Perfection!

"First show tonight!!!! So excited to be back on @dancingonice… Mama is out" Oti noted in her caption.

Her post caught the attention of her fans, with one commenting: "Looking blooming gorgeous mama! Enjoy" while another chimed in: "Looking AMAZING missus!!! Go smash it!"

A third remarked: "Wowzers you look insane" and a fourth sweetly added: "You look amazing. Weeks after having your little bundle".

ITV's hit show Dancing on Ice returned to our screens on Sunday evening with TV stars Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern dazzling in their roles as presenters. Holly's appearance marked her return to presenting duties after her shock departure from This Morning back in October 2023.

© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock Oti joined Dancing on Ice in 2022

Oti, meanwhile, returned to the judging panel alongside fellow judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti has been on the Dancing on Ice panel since 2022.

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Oti who recently welcomed her first child with her husband Marius. The duo, who tied the knot in 2014, announced their baby girl's arrival back in December with the sweetest post on social media. Taking to Instagram at the time, the former pro dancer shared an image of the happy couple bonding with their bundle of joy.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse dances with husband in rare video

"Merry Christmas Wishing you all a wonderful festive season, and special memories with loved ones," Oti noted in her caption. Whilst the star has kept her daughter's name under wraps, she has shared a few glimpses of her motherhood journey.

© Instagram Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iapure welcomed their first child in 2023

In a recent Instagram Story, the star opened up about her first week as a parent, saying: "How do we feel???? Let me see… like having a hangover without the alcohol - little moments where @mariusiepure and I look at each other and laugh and ask 'How confused do you feel? At 3:34am'.

"Celebrating dirty diapers and cursing at Instagram moms who make this look easy. Pumping non-stop and still finding time to shower (I got 10 min today - felt like winning the lottery) all in all, having the best time and loving every milestone."