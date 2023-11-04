Pregnant Oti Mabuse looks phenomenal in must-see mini dress

Oti Mabuse turned up the glamour as she glittered in a figure-hugging mini dress for her appearance on Stand Up to Cancer on Friday evening – and the star looked incredible.
The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked stunning in a form-fitting mini dress which featured the most amazing sparkling fringe detailing.
Oti, 33, let the dress take centre stage with minimal accessories, styling the look simply with a pair of pointed-toe heels and her wedding band. As for her hair, the star opted for bouncy waves that perfectly framed her face, rounding off the glam evening look with a pair of fluttering false lashes, a glowy highlight on her cheekbones and a glossy lip.
The professional dancer, who is expecting her first child with her husband Marius Iepure, took to Instagram to show off her latest look.
Sharing a carousel of photos, Oti captioned the post: "Mama I'm glitter tonight, 'tis the season to be happy."
Fans wasted no time sharing their love for the showstopping outfit, with one follower writing: "Looking beautiful as always Oti!" Another added: "You look amazing! Your hair looks great."
"The most gorgeous Mama to be ever," a third commented.
The annual Stand Up to Cancer was aired on Friday evening on Channel 4, bringing together a whole host of famous faces to raise money for cancer research.
Hosted by Davina McCall, Oti was part of the star-studded line-up along with Rhod Gilbert, Amy Dowden and Nick Grimshaw.