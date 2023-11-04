Pregnant Oti Mabuse looks phenomenal in must-see mini dress

Oti Mabuse turned up the glamour as she glittered in a figure-hugging mini dress for her appearance on Stand Up to Cancer on Friday evening – and the star looked incredible.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked stunning in a form-fitting mini dress which featured the most amazing sparkling fringe detailing.

© Instagram Oti teamed the mini dress with a pair of pointed-toe heels

Oti, 33, let the dress take centre stage with minimal accessories, styling the look simply with a pair of pointed-toe heels and her wedding band. As for her hair, the star opted for bouncy waves that perfectly framed her face, rounding off the glam evening look with a pair of fluttering false lashes, a glowy highlight on her cheekbones and a glossy lip.

The professional dancer, who is expecting her first child with her husband Marius Iepure, took to Instagram to show off her latest look.

Sharing a carousel of photos, Oti captioned the post: "Mama I'm glitter tonight, 'tis the season to be happy."

Fans wasted no time sharing their love for the showstopping outfit, with one follower writing: "Looking beautiful as always Oti!" Another added: "You look amazing! Your hair looks great."

"The most gorgeous Mama to be ever," a third commented.

© Shutterstock Oti was one of the many famous faces that appeared on the annual Stand Up to Cancer programme

The annual Stand Up to Cancer was aired on Friday evening on Channel 4, bringing together a whole host of famous faces to raise money for cancer research.

Hosted by Davina McCall, Oti was part of the star-studded line-up along with Rhod Gilbert, Amy Dowden and Nick Grimshaw.