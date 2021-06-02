Cynthia Erivo dazzles in a dreamy summer look we want in our closets

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

It’s no secret that Cynthia Erivo has an incredible sense of style.

Whether she’s hitting a red carpet in a neon gown or a pink tulle dress from home, the Harriet star wows with her fashion, so it was no surprise when she did the same as she celebrated the unofficial start of summer.

Cynthia stunned in a printed Tory Burch ensemble

Cynthia sported the chicest printed look over the holiday weekend - a Tory Burch navy printed long-sleeved top tucked into a high-waist white pencil skirt topped with the same print. She completed the look with a silver drop statement necklace, chunky platform heels, and thin hoop earrings.

The actress could be seen rocking the look in an Instagram/TikTok video as she shared exciting news with fans: “Three things...1. We’ve made it to 600k followers. 2. I just started a Tik Tok out of pure curiosity and you’re all about to get all the looks, notes, and silly moments you could ever dream of. 3. I’m a woman of my word... new single this Friday!!,” she captioned the clip.

In the video, Cynthia stands on a patio in front of plenty of greenery and winks to wrap it up.

“Giving life!!!”, one fan wrote. “Looks and singles let’s gooooo,” another added. Another follower added, “It’s the heavenly body for me,” while another chimed in: “Sis always understands the assignment.”

Cynthia wowed fans when she sang on Instagram last week

We’re crossing our fingers that Cynthia's TikTok will include more looks and more videos of her singing since we’re still clapping after hearing her croon on Instagram last week.

Speaking of her performances, Cynthia recently talked to Metro.co.uk about the lasting impact playing Aretha Franklin in National Geographic series Genius: Aretha had on her.

"Aretha was quite shy so she had to overcome a lot of that to become confident, and ended up becoming confident in the work that she was doing which I think ended up becoming outwardly confident," she said.

Cynthia stunned in a pink dress fit for a princess earlier this year

“I think for me, it’s allowed me to really believe in the work that I’m able to put forward, believe in the talent that I have in order to put good work forward,” she explained.

“She also was a really wonderful businesswoman and put her foot down when it came to being a part of the work she created and being credited in the right way. So I think it instilled some confidence in me to be able to do that too and ask for the things that I feel I deserve.”

