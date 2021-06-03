Sofia Vergara wows in curve-hugging flares and the brightest tank top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara looked fabulous in florals as she arrived in Burbank for her appearance on The Ellen Show on Wednesday.

The Modern Family star stunned in a post she shared with her 21.8 million Instagram followers that showed her rocking a pair of Zimmermann poppy floral print flares outside The Ellen Show studio.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara teases AGT in latest promo video

Simply writing "I'm back" on her story post as she posed outside the artist's entrance, the star prepared for her first appearance on Ellen's iconic show since 2015.

Looking glamorous as ever, Sofia wasn't afraid to make a statement for her appearance - pairing the bold jeans with a bright yellow tank top, strappy orange heels and vibrant green clutch bag.

The AGT star looked flawless in floral flares

The stunning 48-year-old completed her look with a bold hot pink lip, dramatic black eye makeup and her signature brunette hair sweeping past her shoulders.

In a hilarious preview video from the show, the Colombian beauty can be seen playing "Burning Questions" with Ellen, revealing that husband Joe Manganiello always "makes fun of her accent."

We’re officially obsessed with Sofia's look for summer – we're thinking floral jeans might have to be on our to-buy list.

Poppy floral print flares, £377 / $417, Farfetch

Sofia is not one to pass on an opportunity to rock a colourful outfit – rocking a figure-hugging red strapless dress for the new season debut of AGT last week.

Sofia joined the judging panel on AGT last season and it was certainly an eventful debut! Heidi Klum was forced to briefly step away following a COVID-19 scare, and Simon Cowell missed most of the series after breaking his back following a bike accident.

The star looked so glam alongside Heidi Klum for AGT's latest launch

This year's season will see Sofia, Heidi and Simon be joined by comedian Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews will host.

