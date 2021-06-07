Roman & Martin Kemp get candid about their close bond and shared love of fashion - exclusive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Roman and Martin Kemp have opened up about their very close relationship, and how working together during recent times has been so important to them.

The pair, who have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together and also host their ITV show, Weekend Best, have revealed that their shared projects have been a real help during the pandemic.

Roman describes his relationship with his dad as a "lifesaver", touching briefly on his own struggles during recent times.

"The pandemic has been testing and I have to say that I am extremely grateful that dad and I work together," he tells HELLO!. "I'm lucky that we can sit together now - it's been a bit of a lifesaver."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Roman and Martin are favourites on Celebrity Gogglebox

Sweetly, Martin quickly says: "It's a joy to work with Roman, he’s a complete perfectionist and watching him shine in a room always makes me feel so proud, I look at him in wonder!"

It's not only their TV work that connects the father and son, however, who also share a love of fashion and styling.

Martin and Roman front a new campaign with Marks & Spencer

Roman even reveals that he loves looking to his dad's iconic Spandau Ballet-era outfits for inspiration. "There have definitely been times when I've turned to dad for outfit advice," he says. "Dad's input was essential for me when the 80's trend was at its peak."

Martin remembers: "I've tapped into a lot of trends... Roman will tell you that there have been some showstoppers - even some outfits that have needed to be plugged in!"

MARTIN WEARS: Zip knitted polo, £35, Marks & Spencer

The pair, who are fronting a new Marks & Spencer campaign in the brand's new collection for Father's Day, both like to dress themselves for events.

"I'm always selecting my own looks," Martin says. "You could say that Roman takes his work ethic from my wardrobe selection - I take it very seriously and have a fine tuned sense of what I like."

ROMAN WEARS: Woven pyjama top, £25, Marks & Spencer

Roman adds: "It's so important to me to feel comfortable in what I'm wearing, picking out the right clothes is like finding a secret super power! I'm always involved in my wardrobe choices."

Of their family's upcoming Father's Day plans, he reveals that it will feel particularly special this year. "Historically we're not a family that have gone all out for Father's Day," he says. "If you asked any of my friends, they'd all tell you that I don't need a single day to show how much I love my dad.

MARTIN WEARS: Colour block knitted polo, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

"That said, being in lockdown last year and not being able to show my dad the appreciation I have for him was a real struggle. I'm definitely looking forward to being able to celebrate this year."

The duo model everything from cosy loungewear to classic basics as part of the campaign. While Roman reveals that his favourite pieces are the chino shorts, Martin loves the retro vibe of his fine knit top.

ROMAN WEARS: Utility shirt, £35, Marks & Spencer

"This striped shirt I'm wearing has a real 50's edge to it, especially paired with these slightly tailored trousers," he says.

And as for his final piece of style advice, he adds that he doesn't believe there's such thing as a fashion 'faux pas'.

"I would say never be afraid of any clothes, you shouldn't be afraid to wear anything. Get out there and enjoy life," he says. Wise words!

The M&S Father’s Day offering is available exclusively at M&S, online at www.marksandspencer.com and in-store.

