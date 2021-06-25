Ruth Langsford's beauty hack will transform your makeup brushes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford's makeup always looks radiant, so we were super excited when the star shared her hack for cleaning her makeup brushes.

The Loose Women presenter posted a video to her social media showing exactly how she does it, and we couldn’t believe how easy it was!

Ruth used the Donna May London brush cleanser kit, which comes with a cleanser, a microfibre cloth and a cute waterproof pouch.

The cleanser itself was what really caught our eye, and with a scent of grapefruit and mandarin, it is bound to make your brushes seem as fresh as when you first bought them.

As the star explains in her video, all you have to do to clean your brush is wet it with warm water, swirl it around in the cleanser, then, in the lid is a soft rubber pad that will remove all the dirt by rubbing your brush against it.

Rinse your brush with water once more and watch all your makeup wash away.

Makeup Brush Cleanser Kit, £21.95, Donna May London

Once that is done, place it on the microfibre cloth and leave it to dry, and it will be feeling so clean and soft when you come to use it next.

The brand has so many other amazing products, such as their signature drawstring makeup bag. The bag is great for those who are always on the move, as it doubles up as both a bag and a mat to lay your products out on, to protect surfaces and store your products away quickly and efficiently.

It is also fully washable meaning no more messy makeup bags covered in foundation, hoorah!

Donna May Signature Lay Flat Makeup Bag, £24.95, Amazon

Ruth has revealed lots of beauty secrets in the past, including her clever trick for revitalising damaged hair.

The star has gorgeous blonde highlights, but anyone with coloured hair will know it can be difficult to keep it looking shiny and healthy, let alone preventing the dreaded split ends.

Ruth has shared lots of lovely hair and beauty tips

During This Morning's beauty segment in September 2020, she told hairdresser Michael Douglas that she loves to use an Olaplex treatment at home – and that she's been thrilled with the results.

We will definitely be purchasing this product next!

