This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford inspired her followers on social media on Wednesday with a very relatable post about her bra! Over the previous two days, the 60-year-old had shared videos of herself skipping as part of a self-isolation challenge to get more exercise, revealing that she was now up to 35 skips in a row without stopping. As well as commenting that the short clips had encouraged them to work out, this also led several followers to ask the star where she found such a supportive bra.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford heads out for a walk with dog Maggie during lockdown

Ruth answered the queries in a new post that featured a split image of herself mid-skip on one side and a photo of a grey-and-black sports bra next to her. The Loose Women panellist captioned the picture: "Thank you for all your comments about my skipping efforts...SO many asking what sports bra I wear!!! Well, it’s this one from @marksandspencer Bought 3 when I did Strictly and they’re still going strong! Don’t know if they still do this one but they might have something similar. #isolationexercises #skipping #sportsbra."

Ruth shared her favourite sports bra with fans on Instagram

One commenter teased: "Thank you for your support at this time," to which Ruth responded: "My pleasure!" TV presenter Lizzie Cundy added: "Love that bra," alongside a heart-eyes emoji, while another fan confirmed that Marks and Spencer was a good choice, writing: "I use M&S sports bras. They’re high impact and they’re brilliant."

Some of Ruth's other followers, meanwhile, were just as inspired by her choice of exercise than her choice of underwear and commented: "That's it, I'm taking my skipping rope out you've inspired me," and: "Love that you’re so normal Ruth... I’ve dusted off my skipping rope x you’ve inspired me ... looks like we have a lot more time before the beachwear... so I’m going to go for it... stay safe xxxx."

