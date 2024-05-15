Reese Witherspoon is age-defying in Elle Woods pink mini skirt

Reese Witherspoon sent us back in time on Tuesday when she stepped onto the stage at Amazon's Inaugural Upfront Presentation in an Elle Woods-coded look.

The Legally Blonde actress, 48, was seen wearing a candy pink tweed cropped jacket with statement button detailing and a collarless neckline. The garment featured frayed edging and was teamed with a matching leg-lengthening mini skirt.

© Getty Reese Witherspoon attended Amazon's Inaugural Upfront Presentation at Pier 36

The A-line mini skirt tied in seamlessly, in true Elle Woods fashion, with the collar and leash attached to her chihuahua in arms who, needless to say, was Bruiser's double.

© Getty Reese's skirt suit was made from tweed

The Morning Show star's flippy skirt was paired with a pair of sky-high patent stilettos in a pale pink shade and her iconic blonde locks were styled in a voluminous wavy blowdry.

© Getty Reese Witherspoon spoke on stage dressed as Elle Woods

Reese's makeup was suitably girly with a glittery neutral eye and a subtle pink lip. Topping off the look was an array of chunky gold jewels.

Later that day, the Sing star was seen on the blue carpet with her co-star in the upcoming movie You're Cordially Invited, Will Ferrell, wearing a black mini dress.

© Getty Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon will star in You're Cordially Invited next year

The garment featured a square neckline, a fitted cut, and bold gold buttons. It was styled with a pair of black patent stilettos and the same gold chunky hoops.

© Getty Reese posed with Hannah Waddingham, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon & MGM Studios

She was also spotted alongside Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham who stunned in a burgundy strapless top with coordinating wide-leg pants and a pair of nude pointed-toe heels. Self Made star Octavia Spencer was also present in a floral wrap dress.

Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods-coded look

The last time Reese wore an Elle Woods pink look was in 2022 when she attended the premiere of Where The Crawdads Sing. The producer was so romantic in a fuschia pink A-line dress with a cinched waistline and scooped neckline.

© Getty Reese Witherspoon wore a hot pink look in 2022

The holiday-worthy dress was styled with a pair of simple gold heels and matching rose gold accessories.

Reese's recent outings

Reese was last seen at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood where she looked radiant.

© Getty Reese Witherspoon attended the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in a cinched black evening gown

The Wild star wowed in a plunging black evening gown with a cinched waistline and a thigh-split. Her look was accessorised with a pair of black strappy heels and statement drop earrings covered in bright gemstones.

Her makeup look was expertly executed and featured a bronzey gold eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip.

© Getty Nicole Kidman dazzled in gold alongside Reese

Nicole Kidman dazzled alongside Reese in a showstopping fitted dress with a sweetheart neckline that was covered in gold sequins.