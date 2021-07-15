Andrea McLean stuns in slinky silk deep V-neck dress

In this week's episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits, Andrea McLean is talking us through her top picks for returning to the office this summer.

The former Loose Women presenter stuns in a slinky silk deep V-neck dress from All Saints, which comes in the most perfect shade of pink and features a drawstring waist, creating a super flattering shape.

The star models a range of different outfits, including another amazing frock from Boden. The leg-baring mini dress is so affordable, and as Andrea jokes: "If you've got the legs for it, why not go for it!"

WATCH: Andrea McLean showcases her top summer workwear picks

Andrea has previously discussed how she feels about leaving the lockdown outfits at home and dressing for normality, saying: "I think softer fabrics are definitely going to be more normal now. There are now suits with softer fabrics and elasticated waists at the back, so from the front, it looks normal but from the back, you're actually breathing a big sigh of relief that you can actually fit in them."

Andrea is joined by her good friend and culture guru Nick Ede for this week's show, who has lots of money-savvy tips and tricks up his sleeve.

