Lara Spencer shows off chic birthday look in flirty floral summer dress – and it's on sale

Happy belated birthday to Good Morning America star Lara Spencer! The TV presenter turned 52 on Saturday and showed off her ultra-chic birthday look on Instagram.

She sported a floral summer dress by Target, which featured a flirty plunging neckline and thigh-skimming hemline. And good news for fans – it's in the sale for $22.50. The Floral Puff Sleeve Swing Dress, made by RIXO for Target, is described on the store's website as a "V-neck mini dress" that "brings playfully chic flair to your wardrobe". Shop the look below.

WATCH: Lara Spencer makes heartbreaking discovery at family home

Lara posed up a storm with her husband Richard McVey, who also turned heads in an equally vibrant look – a paisley-patterned red shirt, blue jeans and a leather belt.

The mother-of-two quipped in her caption: "Red [tick emoji] loud pattern [tick emoji]."

Lara sported a $22.50 dress by Target

Fans were quick to note Richard's brave sense of style, with one commenting: "Oh my! You can see that shirt from space." "He wears it well… you both look wonderful!" another wrote, while a third agreed: "Love his shirt! You look great too! As always!"

Lara's followers also glimpsed a peek at her alfresco birthday celebrations at her luxury home in Connecticut. She appeared to be hosting an outdoor meal for her closest loved ones, judging by the tables in the background of her photo.

Floral Puff Sleeve Swing Dress - RIXO for Target Red, $22.50, Target

Her fans were also bowled over by Lara's birthday cake, which can only be described as jaw-dropping! Her friend Nanette created an absolute masterpiece, turning Lara's adorable pets into cake form.

She exclaimed: "What more could a girl ask for on her birthday? Coconut Heath bar crunch cake in the shape of my fur babies. Thank you to my amazing friend Nanette for yet another masterpiece! (In case you are wondering, Coco, Dandy and Riva are made of rice crispy treats covered in vanilla icing! Check out @stupidgoodcake to see more of her insane, fun, delicious creations)."

Lara's birthday cake was a masterpiece

The TV presenter also threw it back to when her two children Katherine, now 17, and Duff, 19, were youngsters. "Two throwbacks to when I was a little younger than I am today with the two greatest gifts in my life," she sweetly wrote on Instagram.

Lara welcomed her two children with her first husband David Haffenreffer, who she was married to from 2000 to 2015. She went on to tie the knot with Richard in September 2018 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Vail, Colorado.

