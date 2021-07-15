Katie Holmes gets everyone talking with a surprising new look The Batman Begins star wore something we never saw coming.

Stop everything: Katie Holmes just wore a nose ring, and we can’t deal.

The Brahms star was glowing as she attended Bluemercury’s boutique in New York City to support their “Healthy Hydration” water bottle campaign with Evian, according to Us Weekly, and we couldn’t help but notice the tiny diamond stud in her nose.

MORE: Katie Holmes wore her night clothes out during the day - and we’re obsessed

In true Katie fashion, she brought back the trend in the chicest way, with just a glimmer of sparkle, rather than placing a statement-making accessory in her nostril.

Katie is known for her casual-chic off-duty style

It wasn’t just the Batman Begins star’s nose ring that made us do a double-take though. It was her radiant complexion too (we need her skincare tips asap!), and her summer-perfect ensemble.

SHOP: Katie Holmes' gingham dress is the closet staple you need for summer - and we found the best dupe for $17

Katie rocked a white button-down blouse with high-waisted, light blue denim cropped jeans, and completed the ensemble with pumps. The outfit was further proof that Katie’s casual glam off-duty summer style continues to reign supreme.

As for Katie’s next-level glow, the actress previously told People she takes care of her skin from the inside and out. “I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible,” she told the magazine.

“I take care of my skin by cleaning it every morning and evening, [and] wearing a lot of hyaluronic [acid] serum and moisturizer."

Katie is just the latest star to rock the pajamas as outwear trend that has taken over Hollywood

Katie previously made us swoon with her off-duty style when she stepped out in New York City earlier this month wearing a silk floral button-down top paired with matching floral shorts that could've doubled as a pajama set.

The style star completed the look with black patent leather Roger Vivier loafers, and kept her accessories minimal, opting for small gold hoops, a thin bracelet, chic aviator sunglasses, and a white face mask.

She also threw a convenient black and white tote over her shoulder to keep her hands free while she chatted on her cell phone.

Katie’s slicked-back hair took her loungewear (but make it fashion) look to the next level, giving it a vibe that matched her silky ensemble.

Effortless - and inspiring - summer style. Check.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.