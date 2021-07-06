Katie Holmes wore her night clothes out during the day - and we’re obsessed The star's off-duty style reigns supreme

Katie Holmes is the latest star to make a case for wearing pajamas outside of your home - and pairing it with a snazzy pair of shoes while you’re at it.

The Brahms star continued to cement her street style star status with her usual off-duty flair as she stepped out in New York City wearing a silk floral button-down top paired with matching floral shorts that could've doubled as a pajama set. And we want it in our closets asap (it looks so comfortable!).

Katie is the latest star to rock the pajamas-as-outerwear trend that has taken over Hollywood

Katie completed the look with black patent leather Roger Vivier loafers, and kept her accessories minimal, opting for small gold hoops, a thin bracelet, chic aviator sunglasses, and a white face mask.

The actress also threw a convenient black and white tote over her shoulder to keep her hands free while she chatted on her cell phone.

Katie’s slicked-back hair took the loungewear (but make it fashion) look to the next level, giving it a vibe that matched her silky ensemble.

Sharon Stone wore her silk leopard Dolce & Gabbana PJs to a premiere

The silky pajamas turned day and night ensembles trend has been taking over Hollywood as of late, with everyone from Rihanna to Sharon Stone and Angelina Jolie rocking the trend.

The Those Who Wish Me Dead star stepped out in New York City last month wearing a silk black jumpsuit complete with stripes that looked like it could double as pajamas, as she took her sons, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12, to dinner at ramen hotspot Momofuku Noodle Bar, according to the Daily Mail.

Angelina completed the look with black pumps, a Louis Vuitton handbag, and a black face mask, and wore her hair in her usual sleek and straight style.

Gigi Hadid has been sporting the trend for years

The Maleficent star’s bed-to-dinner look was chic, comfy, and so fitting after a year where a lot of us lived in loungewear and pajamas (and may not be ready to let it go just yet).

