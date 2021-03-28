Salma Hayek’s gorgeous natural curls stun fans in makeup-free selfie It's the natural beauty for us.

Salma Hayek wowed fans when she shared a makeup-free selfie that showed off her stunning natural soft curly hair.

RELATED: Salma Hayek's throwback selfie with this Hollywood star has fans saying the same thing

The Bliss star looked ethereal in the snap that she shared on Instagram Sunday, which revealed her glowing skin without a drop of makeup on it, and her voluminous curly locks flowing all around her.

Salma celebrated her Lebanese roots in her caption of her makeup-free selfie

“My #hair channeling a Latina-Arab #farrahfawcett. Mi #cabello canalizando una latina-Arabe Farra. #latina #arab,” Salma captioned the snap.

Salma’s late grandfather was Lebanese, and the actress often celebrates her Arab roots. The Frida actress told Reuters back in 2015 that her film The Prophet helped her explore her relationship with him. He loved the book that inspired it.

MORE: Salma Hayek reveals how her teenage daughter inspired her latest project

Fans went wild over Salma’s natural beauty in the comments of the photo, with one writing, “From one Latina Arab to another I love this! Story of my hair.” Another chimed in, “it’s the little curls for me,” while an additional follower replied, “big hair wins”.

Salma last showed off a makeup-free selfie last month when she shared another snap on Instagram of her naturally glowing skin.

Salma keeps proving she needs no makeup at all

The star looked fresh-faced and incredibly youthful in the photo, which revealed her natural curls falling around her shoulders.

Fans quickly lit the comments section on her post up with flame emojis and love hearts as her over 17 million followers responded to the photo. "Always beautiful!" one told the actress, while a second wrote: "The most amazing wonderful beautiful stunning stylish and classy lady in the whole world!"

SEE: Salma Hayek stuns in fishnets and long hair extensions in new photo

Prior to her bare-faced selfie, Salma shared an incredibly rare family photo on the social media site. She posed with her step-daughter Mathilde in celebration of the 20-year-old's birthday with the pair looking incredibly stylish as they smiled for the camera.

The Bliss star recently shared a rare photo with step-daughter Mathilde

Salma's husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, is also father to sons Francois, 23, and Augustin, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère.

Salma and the French businessman have been married since 2009 and have another daughter together, 13-year-old Valentina.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.