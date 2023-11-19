Strictly's Tess Daly looks like actual Tinkerbell in sensational mini dress

Tess Daly never disappoints us with her fabulous Strictly style – and this Sunday, she looked like she'd stepped straight out of a Disney film and onto the BBC ballroom show set.

Hosting the shock Sunday night results show from Blackpool, Tess was a vision in a dazzling green strapless dress reminiscent of Tinkerbell. The 54-year-old TV host looked absolutely breathtaking in her green sparkly mini dress, which featured criss-cross stitching on the skirt and contrasting panels on the bust and waistline.

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman sparkle in Blackpool

The bedazzled little number was perfectly paired with strappy gold heels, which further served to enhance the blonde beauty's tanned legs.

Tess's bouncy blonde locks were styled in perfect curls framing her face, with a soft side-parting adding an additional touch of glamour.

© Instagram Tess Daly looked like a real life Tinkerbell in a sparkly green mini dress

She opted for a pale pink frosted lip and a soft blue, muted eyeshadow - very 80s!

The look was a departure from her glamorous black sparkles the night before, with co-host Claudia Winkleman wowing in a contrasting white jumpsuit.

Crediting her style squad on Instagram, Tess wrote: "Blackpool thank you for the warmest welcome, you were fabulous! let’s head back for the results @bbcstrictly. Thanks dream team @aimeeadamsmakeup @jamesyardley @mauriceflynn."

© BBC Angela Rippon CBE and Kai Widdrington went sent packing on Strictly

James Yardley, her trusty style sidekick and the sartorial mastermind behind Tess' Strictly wardrobe since 2016, previously told Yahoo! that preparation for the presenter's on-screen style begins months before the show airs.

It turns out every single look is carefully masterminded by Tess and James – and it's clearly a partnership made in heaven.

© Instagram Tess and her co-host Claudia Winkleman looked fabulous in sparkles on Saturday night

"I've never really known anyone like Tess who has such a love for clothes and she enjoys trying things on. We know what works and what doesn't," James previously said.

Tess is a proud mum to children Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 14, and she revealed her girls wouldn't dream of missing their mum on the show – and neither would her husband, Vernon Kay.

© Instagram Tess's mini-me daughter Phoebe and Amber, whom she shares with husband Vernon Kay, are her biggest supporters

The star told The Daily Express: "They have been brought up on Strictly. They have been dancing to the Strictly theme since they were in the womb!"

DISCOVER: Tess Daly is the ultimate princess bride for rustic wedding with Vernon Kay

Discussing her love of the long-running family-friendly show, Tess enthused: "People stop me in the street to tell me they don’t mind the onset of autumn because Strictly will be back. That’s wonderful. A lot of it is down to the strength of the format."