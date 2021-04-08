Tess Daly looks just as beautiful when she's working from home as she does on the red carpet – and her latest Instagram post certainly proves this!

Sharing a stunning selfie of herself with pet dog Mickey, the Strictly Come Dancing host looked strikingly flawless as she posed for an impromptu snap.

MORE: Tess Daly shares romantic snap with Vernon Kay - and they look so in love!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly's emotional reaction to Vernon Kay reaching the I'm A Celebrity final

"Zooms with Mickey," she wrote in the caption. "Side note* apologies for the dodgy backdrop but it’s hiding an even dodgier wall. Ps. anyone else counting the days until April 12? Roll on the shopping and the outside eating! Not long now..."

Exclusive: Tess Daly details secret wedding vow renewal story for the first time

READ: Tess Daly makes heartbreaking confession about filming Strictly in lockdown

Fans of the star flocked to the comments section, with one writing: "Stunningly beautiful lady Tess, your hubby's not bad either." Another remarked: "Beautiful photo Tess of you and your dog Mickey." A third post read: "Beautiful photo Tess of you and your dog."

Over the past year, both Tess and her husband Vernon Kay have spent increasing amounts of time at home with their daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber - as well as their pet dogs - during the UK's lockdown restrictions.

The Strictly star shared this stunning selfie

In November, the parents were either busy filming Strictly or taking part in I'm A Celebrity. During a recent chat with HELLO!, Tess opened up about lockdown life and revealed why their time together has been invaluable.

She said: "It's a levelling experience. We are in it together. I mean, as a family, we've always been a tight-knit unit. I'm very much about focusing on the positive, which at this time is, of course, extremely challenging."

SEE: Inside Tess Daly's kitchen: Strictly host reveals her family's favourite meals

MORE: Tess Daly gives rare insight into marriage with Vernon Kay after I'm A Celeb stint

On how she likes to unwind, Tess added: "After the kids have had their breakfast and they're doing their first online lesson of the day, I will take myself off for a 20-minute online yoga class because it's brilliant.

"Not just for the physical side, the flexibility side. It's great for putting you in a really good headspace so you feel like you're in control of your day rather than being bombarded by outside elements such as the news you can't control."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.