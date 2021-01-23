Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor looks just like her model mum in stunning bikini photos The 22-year-old is also a model

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree in the Brinkley household. Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor showed off her model credentials in stunning new photos shared on her Instagram.

The 22-year-old looks just like her mum in the beautiful images, wearing a tiny bikini with her hair in pigtails as she poses against a backdrop of the clear blue sky.

SEE: Christie Brinkley's beautiful Swimsuit Illustrated photoshoot with her daughters Alexa and Sailor

Captioning two snaps of herself lapping up the sunshine, Sailor wrote: "One with the sun."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley has the best time in Turks and Caicos

It wasn't long before her fans were complimenting her on her striking looks and model physique. "You look absolutely sensational Sailor," gushed one.

A second compared Sailor to her model mother, writing: "Aging like a fine wine like your mom." "So pretty," said a third. While a fourth added: "Sun goddess!"

MORE: Christie Brinkley's bikini bottoms are not what they seem and fans are in love

READ: Christie Brinkley shares beautiful swimsuit selfie after 'daunting' surgery

Sailor looks just like her model mother

Sailor is currently spending time at her mother's luxury beachfront home in Turks and Caicos' Parrot Cay Island with her family.

It's not just her skills in front of the camera that have impressed fans either – Sailor has also proved she's a dab hand at photography too.

Earlier this month, she revealed her incredible photography skills as she captured her mother looking timeless in a black, plunging swimsuit.

Sailor wowed fans with her stunning bikini photos

Christie shared the photo of herself on her Instagram, crediting her multi-talented daughter with taking the breathtaking photos.

Like her daughter, Christie has been delighting fans with her bathing suit photos, and on Thursday she shared another striking image which saw her posing in a gorgeous black two-piece whilst putting one arm up in the sky and holding on to her straw hat with the other.

Sailor took these incredible images of her mother

Fans were quick to compliment the 66-year-old, with many calling her "gorgeous" and "queen", whilst a third wrote: "Still smokin’ hot .... you never age, beautiful lady!"

Christie has been living in her Caribbean home since the beginning of the year and has since been accompanied by her children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.