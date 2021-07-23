Chelsea Handler, 46, highlights endless legs in gorgeous swimsuit photo The TV star didn't look very happy though…

Chelsea Handler looked sensational for a day at the beach on Thursday rocking a slinky black swimsuit.

The 46-year-old highlighted her long, toned legs in the one-piece, which was cut high up on her hips, as she lay down in the sand.

46 incredible celebrity bikinis you'll want to buy this summer

Chelsea's suit also featured thin straps and a deep V-neckline which helped to accentuate her lean figure.

Covering her eyes with a parge pair of sunglasses, Chelsea didn't look very happy though, despite her sunny surroundings after her pals failed to bring the right refreshments.

Captioning the pic, she wrote: "The look on my face when I find out no one brought margaritas to the beach #idiot."

This isn't the first time the talk show star has floored fans with her bathing suits. Back in June, Chelsea sent her followers into meltdown after posing in a skin-tight bold red swimsuit.

Chelsea Handler pays emotional tribute to brother who died aged 22: 'We were never 6 again'

Jennifer Aniston shares rare look at her inner circle – see the surprising picture

Chelsea looked gorgeous in her swimsuit, even if she was annoyed

Chelsea's eye-catching swimsuit featured a one-shoulder design with double straps that expose cut-out detailing across her chest and nipped in at her trim waist beautifully.

With her blonde hair freshly blow-dried and lashings of black mascara, Chelsea's age-defying photo certainly caught her fans' attention, with plenty of flame and heart-eyes emojis flooding the comment section of her post.

"I mean, ok, supermodel!" exclaimed one. A second gushed: "Chelsea, your suit is super cute (and hot)! Plus, you are the best."

A third added: "Real life Barbie doll," and a fourth said: "You look fabulous!"

Chelsea stunned fans in this red swimsuit

One person who is a fan of Chelsea's show-stopping swimwear looks is her close friend Jennifer Aniston.

Last November, the Friends star was quick to hit the 'like' button on the talk show host's Instagram feed when a hilarious swimsuit-clad photo popped up.

Chelsea was sat on a sunny beach in a bikini but paired it with a face mask and motorcycle crash helmet. She then captioned the photo: "Safety first," referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

