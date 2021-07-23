Kate Garraway looks too beautiful in her floral dress of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway wowed fans on Friday when she rocked a colourful floral midi dress from Oasis on Good Morning Britain.

The star looked lovely in the frock, which is made from a pretty fabric in mint, coral, pink, blue and peach - as well as flattering puff sleeves and a midi skirt.

Dressed as always by her stylist Debbie Harper, Kate teamed the look with red heels, a golden tan and some beaded bracelets, and smiled for the camera in the stunning behind-the-scenes photo.

Kate looked beautiful in her floral dress

And even better, the 'Philly' dress is currently in the sale online, reduced from £45 down to £36. We have a feeling this one will fly off the virtual shelves!

'Philly' floral dress, £36, Oasis

For Wednesday's show, Kate also looked incredible in another colourful look - this time in a pretty pastel dress with clashing panels.

We spotted the presenter's dress at one of her favourite brands Forever Unique, where it costs £59.99. Sadly, it's already sold out in a number of sizes - thanks to Kate, no doubt - though it looks like there will be more stock soon.

Kate wowed in a Forever Unique dress on Wednesday

Kate also spoke openly about her husband Derek's continuing health struggles on Thursday's show, as she added her voice to the conversation on the NHS pay row.

The star revealed that she is "desperate" for nurses to be rewarded following the incredible care they gave to Derek - saying: "Nurses, I think, saved Derek's life and are still very involved in keeping him alive because it's the nursing care – as well of course as the brilliant doctors – but that care during those critical days and months made all the difference."

Kate's husband Derek spent a year in hospital

She then added: "But the problem is it was 2%, then 1%, then it was an independent review that decided 3%, and we are two trillion pounds worth in debt, and there are people in the private sector who work incredibly hard who are losing their jobs."

She concluded: "I can't say enough, of course they should get more. But it's a difficult job for the government to balance that… The job is not done and we want to make sure there's enough [NHS workers] to keep the job going."

