Lady Gaga is the epitome of chic in studded black slip dress during New York outing The Poker Face star looked incredible as she visited the Big Apple

Lady Gaga is never afraid to experiment with her style, but this week the Poker Face star surprised fans with a low-key look during a trip to New York.

Low-key but nonetheless stylish, the award-winning singer looked sensational dressed in a low-cut slip dress with a studded bodice.

The chic ensemble was teamed with a gold buckle waist belt which cinched in at the waist to enhance her slim physique.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga sunbathes inside her Malibu mansion

The pop sensation completed her look with a pair of oversized shades, gold earrings and black-and-gold heels, and wore her brunette hair in a chic updo.

"Nothing has a bigger heart than this," Gaga captioned the photo, which saw her stand in front of the iconic skyscrapers in the city.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Queen of New York City!" while another wrote: "You're so gorgeous!" A third added: "You look incredible!"

Lady Gaga looked incredible in an all-black outfit while in New York

While the A Star is Born actress is currently in New York, she spends the majority of her time in Los Angeles, where she has a gorgeous house.

The 35-year-old has lived in her $22.5million Malibu mansion since 2014. The property featured in the Netflix documentary about the singer's life, Gaga: Five Foot Two, and according to Gaga, it is her "sanctuary".

The award-winning singer lives in LA

"This is my sanctuary … my oasis of peace. I call it my 'gypsy palace,'" she recently told Vogue. The actress' stunning property spans 10,270 square feet and it's situated right across from Zuma Beach.

Besides a huge pool which often features in her Instagram posts, the six-acre lot features horse stables, a guest cottage, a basketball court and several outdoor dining areas.

It also boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. An open floor plan creates expansive living and dining areas downstairs, while exposed wooden beams give the space a modern rustic vibe.

The star often shares glimpses inside her home, where she has been predominately staying in during the pandemic. Recently, she posted a video of herself doing a makeup tutorial in her bathroom, which features a gold roll-top bathtub.

Lady Gaga is renowned for her incredible sense of style

Gaga also owns her very own wine cellar, a home cinema, a wet bar and a 1960s-inspired bowling alley inside her property.

She previously shared a photo of family and friends enjoying the bowling alley, and revealed that it features high ceilings, a 'refreshment' bar with space for plenty of guests, a jukebox and even a vintage bubble gum machine.

