Lady Gaga was sure to turn heads on Monday wearing a tiny white bikini as she posed for a photo to promote her beauty brand Haus Labs.

The Rain On Me singer looked stunning in a capped-sleeve crop top from Frankies Bikinis, which she wore off-the-shoulder. The £115 top, known as 'Ziggy', features a scoop neck and an adjustable front tie.

While it is traditionally paired with the matching 'Ziggy' string bottoms, Lady Gaga opted to mix and match with a different white design. Regardless, the striking white colour perfectly offset her golden tan. If we weren't already missing the warmer summer weather, we are now!

Lady Gaga modelled a stunning white two-piece from Frankies Bikinis

"Tomorrow. New HEAT SPELL Bronzer + Highlighter Duos, 5 complementary duos with silky textures and beaming highlighters! Tap to set a reminder @hauslabs," she captioned the photo.

To finish off her look, the 34-year-old sported long, ashy grey hair that fell in loose waves to her hips along with flawless makeup, including smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks and a nude lip.

'Ziggy' bikini top, £115, Frankies Bikinis

Fans were clearly taken with her latest look, as they flocked to the comments section to compliment the A Star Is Born actress. "YOU ARE GORGEOUS INSIDE AND OUT," one wrote, while a second remarked: "The glam." A third added: "YOU ARE FIRE."

Lady Gaga is not the only celebrity who loves Frankies Bikinis, with stars such as Hailey Baldwin and Jennifer Lopez choosing the brand in the past.

Back in February, JLo similarly opted for a striking white two-piece, showing off her toned abs in a mirror selfie. The American actress and singer wore a triangle top that was on sale for £82, along with a fresh-faced makeup look.

Lady Gaga has been known to make bold fashion statements in the past – including donning a whopping nine outfits during the MTV Video Music Awards in August. These included a futuristic silver jacket by Area teamed with a clear helmet and knee-high boots and a white feathered coat by Valentino.

