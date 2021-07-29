Lady Gaga stops fans in their tracks in the tallest heels we’ve ever seen Her out-of-this-world bodysuit turned heads too...

Lady Gaga has never been one to rock a subtle look - and she’s been on a roll as of late, bringing back her signature Mother Monster style in a whole new way. And fans can’t get enough.

The A Star Is Born star turned heads when she strutted around New York City wearing a black belted bodysuit that came complete with a turban, paired with a black blazer, shimmery silver tights, and massive, black patent leather lace-up stiletto boots.

Gaga has been spotted in the massive Pleasure Shoes boots two other times this week

Gaga finished the look with black cat-eye sunnies.

The Pleaser Shoes boots were so tall - nine inches in fact - that we don’t even how she kept her balance...and she walked in them with ease.

The look served up Gaga circa mid-2000s meets Gaga post-Oscar nomination, and we loved it.

It was just the latest time the Bad Romance singer rocked the sky-high boots. She popped up in the Big Apple on Wednesday in the massive heels as she took a casual walk, pairing them with a ribbed black Lanvin turtleneck dress, and a massive pair of angel wings (because, why not?!).

Gaga rocked angel wings with her platform boots in NYC

Gaga completed the look with geometric frames and palmed a small black handbag.

She first was spotted in the massive shoes on Monday, when she sported the insane heels with a sleek black knit midi dress that came complete with a cutout.

And that was just a few of her showstopping monochromatic black ensembles this week. Gaga looked sensational when she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her standing on a patio in NYC wearing a low-cut slip dress with a bodice embellished with circular pearl and gold detailing.

The chic ensemble was teamed with a gold buckle waist belt, which cinched at the waist to enhance her slim physique.

Gaga wowed in a stunning slip dress in NYC

“Nothing has a bigger heart than this," Gaga captioned the photo, which had views of the city’s iconic skyscrapers in the background.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Queen of New York City!" while another wrote: "You're so gorgeous!" A third added: "You look incredible!"

Gaga has been prepping for her NYC performances with Tony Bennett to celebrate his 95th birthday. The concerts “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga,” will take place Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 at Radio City Music Hall.

