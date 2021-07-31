We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden certainly knows how to get a reaction out of her fans – and her latest video might be her best one yet!

The BGT star looked gorgeous as usual, rocking the 'Palma Halterneck Swimsuit' from her extensive Melissa Odabash collection.

Amanda's green, leaf print one-piece is shaped to a halterneck silhouette with a plunging neckline and swooping back and showed off her incredible figure to perfection.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's 7 best bikinis and swimsuits

While there's no denying Amanda's golden tan and phenomenal bikini body dazzled her fans, it was what she was doing in the video that really sparked a reaction.

Sipping on a glass of wine while sitting on the edge of a pool overlooking a luscious landscape, Amanda took on the TikTok swimming pool challenge.

"Jumping into the pool using different categories," she captioned the clip posted on her Instagram.

Amanda's fans loved her quirky video and gorgeous swimsuit

Amanda then proceeded to jump into the pool using as many different poses as she could think of, coming up with names like "Running Mand," "Moon Walking" and "Mary Poppins".

The slick video, which had been slowed down to capture the full extent of the poses, left fans beside themselves. "You nailed every single one! Acting skills coming through," exclaimed one.

A second said: "Love it! And you look so stunning and beautiful." A third added: "I can watch this forever. Gorgeous!"

Melissa Odabash Halterneck Swimsuit, £246/$296, Harrods

Amanda has been enjoying a family holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi, 15, and Hollie, 11. On Tuesday evening, Amanda shared a beautiful photo with her daughters as they enjoyed the sunset.

The snap saw Amanda looking stunning in a green halter-neck metallic dress with her blonde hair in a sleek bun, while Lexi and Hollie sported pretty summer dresses, too.

It was a hit with her followers, who all rushed to compliment her "gorgeous family". "Could you all be any more gorgeous?" asked friend Anna Saccone, whilst Samantha Faiers added: "Gorgeous girls." Sinitta remarked: "Pretty, Prettier and Prettiest?! But in any order it works."

