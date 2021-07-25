Diane Shipley
Amanda Holden wore a red-and-white patterned bikini
If Amanda Holden is on summer holiday, you can bet she'll make the most of it by looking stunning in a series of her favourite bikinis, and this weekend was no exception!
The TV and radio presenter shared a gorgeous snap to her Instagram Stories which showed the glam blonde modelling a red-and-white patterned two-piece with a show-stopping gold ring detail decorating the top.
Amanda took the swimsuit selfie from above, and while her face wasn't visible, her tanned figure could be seen as she held a sachet of Revive Collagen and stood by a crystal clear pool.
Always immaculately put together, the mum-of-two's nails were painted a pretty pale pink.
The star has been making the most of her break in sunny climes, and on Saturday, she stunned fans after she posed on the steps of a boat in the middle of the ocean, with picture-perfect scenery in the background.
Amanda showed off another stunning bikini in the poolside photo
Fans were dazzled by Amanda's cute bikini and gym-honed body and rushed to the comments section to share their praise.
One follower wrote: "An absolute queen," while another commented: "You look incredible."
Loose Women star Denise Welch, meanwhile, teased her friend as she jokingly added: "Wish you were more attractive Amanda."
The talented singer paired her string bikini with an unconventional holiday hat, a baker boy, and also wore shades.
The star is enjoying an idyllic holiday
Earlier in the week, Amanda shared a photograph in a bright green bikini from Melissa Odabash plus a matching green and white floral kimono from the brand.
"And #breathe #familytime in the #sunshine," Amanda wrote in the caption.
Melissa Odabash was among the first to comment, writing: "Omg you are so [fire emojis] always," while her Heart Radio colleague Ashley Roberts added: "Yes sister!!!! Serving up holiday gorgeous realness."
While it is unknown where Amanda and her family are staying, it looks like a dream!
