Amanda Holden wows in sizzling sun-kissed bikini photo The Britain's Got Talent star is so glam

If Amanda Holden is on summer holiday, you can bet she'll make the most of it by looking stunning in a series of her favourite bikinis, and this weekend was no exception!

The TV and radio presenter shared a gorgeous snap to her Instagram Stories which showed the glam blonde modelling a red-and-white patterned two-piece with a show-stopping gold ring detail decorating the top.

MORE: Amanda Holden is a vision in flirty waist-cinching dress by Vogue Williams

Amanda took the swimsuit selfie from above, and while her face wasn't visible, her tanned figure could be seen as she held a sachet of Revive Collagen and stood by a crystal clear pool.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden models satin rainbow dress

Always immaculately put together, the mum-of-two's nails were painted a pretty pale pink.

MORE: Fans convinced Amanda Holden's daughter Lexi is the image of Holly Willoughby

SEE: This swimsuit has more than 8000 positive reviews on Amazon - and it's a hit EVERY summer

The star has been making the most of her break in sunny climes, and on Saturday, she stunned fans after she posed on the steps of a boat in the middle of the ocean, with picture-perfect scenery in the background.

Amanda showed off another stunning bikini in the poolside photo

Fans were dazzled by Amanda's cute bikini and gym-honed body and rushed to the comments section to share their praise.

One follower wrote: "An absolute queen," while another commented: "You look incredible."

Loose Women star Denise Welch, meanwhile, teased her friend as she jokingly added: "Wish you were more attractive Amanda."

The talented singer paired her string bikini with an unconventional holiday hat, a baker boy, and also wore shades.

The star is enjoying an idyllic holiday

Earlier in the week, Amanda shared a photograph in a bright green bikini from Melissa Odabash plus a matching green and white floral kimono from the brand.

"And #breathe #familytime in the #sunshine," Amanda wrote in the caption.

Melissa Odabash was among the first to comment, writing: "Omg you are so [fire emojis] always," while her Heart Radio colleague Ashley Roberts added: "Yes sister!!!! Serving up holiday gorgeous realness."

While it is unknown where Amanda and her family are staying, it looks like a dream!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.