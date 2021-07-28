Amanda Holden sparks reaction after sharing photo of her stunning 'model' daughters The family are currently on holiday

Amanda Holden rarely shows photos of her daughters, Lexi, 15, and Hollie, 11, on social media, so fans were delighted on Tuesday night when they were treated to a new family snapshot.

Taking to Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a gorgeous family photo of herself with her arms around her daughters, and captioned it: "My babies #holiday #family."

The snap sees Amanda looking stunning in a green halterneck metallic, with her blonde hair in a sleek bun, whilst her daughters sport adorable summer dresses, too.

The post was a hit with her followers, who all rushed to compliment her "gorgeous family".

Amanda with her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

"Could you all be anymore gorgeous," asked friend Anna Saccone, whilst Samantha Faiers added: "Gorgeous girls."

Sinitta remarked: "Pretty, Prettier and Prettiest?! But in any order it works."

Others couldn't believe how grown up the girls look, with many commenting on Lexi's "model" looks.

"I can't believe how big they're getting. Lexi is literally a model. They're so grown!!!" commented one, whilst another one wrote: "Your eldest girl is just about a woman and you look so proud. Your little one is still a beautiful little princess and she looks cheeky as."

Amanda and Chris have been married for 12 years

Amanda and her family have been on holiday for the past week, and while they've clearly spent quality time together, the star and her husband, Chris Hughes, have also been able to enjoy a date night.

On Monday, the 50-year-old shared a photo of the pair whilst out for dinner – and Amanda looked stunning with a new curly hairstyle.

"#datenight #familytime #holidays," she simply captioned the post. The star later referred to her new hair do on her Instagram Stories, comparing herself to a lion - but her followers had nothing but nice words to describe it.

"Hair goals," commented one on the post, whilst another remarked: "Is that actually now... You look about 25 Amanda xxx."