Lady Gaga gives total Kate Middleton vibes in a glam look you can’t miss The star looks amazing!

Lady Gaga’s summer street style reign is still going strong - and we’re loving it. Just days after Mother Monster stepped out in New York City wearing sky-high platform boots paired with shimmery tights and a turban bodysuit, she wowed yet again in a look that the Duchess of Cambridge would love.

MORE: Lady Gaga causes a stir in an eye-popping look you need to see to believe

Gaga went full Hollywood glam with a splash of retro when she rocked a black and white Rodarte polka dot dress complete with a white collar and cuffs and a figure-flattering silhouette as she walked into Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Lady Gaga's Rodarte dress looked so similar to Kate Middleton's iconic look

The Bad Romance singer completed the look with pointed white stilettos pumps, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a white handbag that read “Love for Sale”. She also wore a pair of silver and pearl drop AGMES X Simone Bodmer-Turner Sandra earrings

RELATED: Lady Gaga is the epitome of chic in studded black slip dress during New York outing

The look was so similar to one of Kate’s iconic looks - a navy Alessandra Rich polka dot dress that the royal wore to a D-Day memorial exhibition and in a royal family portrait for Prince Charles’s 70th birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge's Alessandra Rich dress sold out in minutes after she wore it

The Duchess was such a fan of the £1,750 number that she also wore it to visit Bletchley Park in May 2019. Just like Gaga's look, Kate's dress featured statement white cuffs and a collar and came complete with a cinched waist, and it also bears an uncanny resemblance to a look Princess Diana wore in the '80s.

The dress even made an appearance at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May 2018, when Meghan's friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer wore it to the nuptials at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Lady Gaga looks sensational in quirky star-shaped bikini as she takes a dip in her pool

The dress was so chic that it sold out in minutes after Kate wore it for the first time.

Gaga has been spending time in NYC ahead of her concerts with Tony Bennett

As for Gaga’s style as of late, she’s not playing it small. The A Star Is Born star turned heads last week when she strutted around New York City wearing a black belted bodysuit that came complete with a turban, paired with a black blazer, shimmery silver tights, and massive, black patent leather lace-up stiletto boots.

Gaga finished the look with black cat-eye sunnies.

The Pleaser Shoes boots were so tall - nine inches in fact - that we don’t even know how she kept her balance...and she walked in them with ease.

Mother Monster turned heads in NYC in 9-inch platform boots

The look served up Gaga circa mid-2000s meets Gaga post-Oscar nomination, and we loved it.

Gaga has been in NYC prepping for her performances with Tony Bennett to celebrate his 95th birthday. The concerts “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga,” will take place Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 at Radio City Music Hall.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.