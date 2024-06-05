Helen George surprises in slinky metallic dress

Helen George took a leaf out of Princess Kate's book when she took to the stage at a series of commemorative events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Tuesday.
The events which were held in Portsmouth, were attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William. The day also included speeches and performances from the likes of Helen Mirren and One Day star Jonny Weldon.
Helen performed a beautiful rendition of We'll Meet Again whilst wearing a dazzling pink dress by The Vampire's Wife, a brand famously loved by Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice.
The ruby pink number featured capped sleeves, stunning ruffle detailing on the skirt and a a polished round neck and a twinkly lamé finish. Completing her look, Helen donned a slick of matching pink lipstick.
Eagle-eyed royal fans may remember Kate famously wore an exceptionally similar gown by the same brand when on tour in 2022 in the Caribbean. Unlike Helen's, Kate's bespoke version featured ephemeral flutter sleeves, a waist-cinching belt and no ruffles.
The pink number was a vibrant contrast to Helen's latest red carpet looks where she has been spotted donning multiple all-back numbers in recent weeks.
Last month, Helen stepped out for the Princes Trust Awards. Helen wowed fans in a killer black suit with unique shoulder detailing. The star wore a bold red lip and allowed her brunette locks to flow down past her shoulders.
The mother-of-two was also spotted paying a royal visit to one of the King's garden parties. This Time, Helen opted for a brilliant white outfit that was comprised of a strapless tailored top and calf-length skirt.
Captioning a photo of the day, Helen penned: "Palace garden party fun."
When she's not gracing the red carpet with a stylish look, Helen is the doting mother to her two daughters, Lark and Wren, whom she shares with her ex, Jack Ashton.